Marvel Just Opened A Path For 2 Netflix Heroes To Join The MCU’s Avengers

The Avengers have been Marvel's big-ticket item throughout the 2010s and 2020s. Of course, Marvel Studios has already pumped out four Avengers movies that each made well over $1 billion at the box office, and two more are on the way, hoping to follow suit. The love for the team has prompted other divisions of the company to strike while the iron is hot, leading to numerous video games and animated shows, all with unique and exciting rosters.

But Marvel never forgets where it came from, so there is always at least one Avengers comic book title on shelves at any given moment. Summer 2026 will see the publisher dive headfirst into the "Avengers: Armageddon" event, which focuses on Red Hulk planting his flag in Doctor Doom's home, Latveria. However, no matter who comes out on top at the end of the fifth and final issue, the Avengers have to come out the other side in fighting shape.

Marvel Comics

The powers that be decided to rip the band-aid off now and reveal who will make up the next Avengers lineup after "Armageddon" is over and Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's next run begins. Avengers #1 releases its first issue in November 2026 and will follow the adventures of Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Luke Cage, and Daredevil.

Those first three names aren't all that surprising, given they're some of Marvel's most iconic heroes. Luke Cage and Daredevil rarely find themselves teaming up with the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, though, so it's interesting that Zdarsky and Co. are bringing them into the fold. It's like they're setting the characters up for new chapters in their superhero careers at a time when the MCU is looking to do the same.

Luke Cage & Daredevil Are Becoming More Than Street-Level Heroes In The MCU

Marvel Television

During their stints on Netflix, Luke Cage and Daredevil fought the good fight but rarely left their neighborhoods. Kevin Feige and Co. obviously didn't want street-level heroes stepping on the toes of movie characters, leaving their streaming partner with whatever they had left over.

Netflix is out of the picture now, which opens up a world of possibilities. The good people over at Marvel Studios have already been flexing their muscles, having Matt Murdock reveal to the world that he's the Man Without Fear at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and become a symbol on the same level as Spider-Man.

And Luke Cage is also branching out. Jessica Jones mentioned multiple times in the sophomore outing that her partner was out of the country, doing mercenary work for the mysterious Mr. Charles. He came back to the States in the finale and reunited with his family, including his daughter, Danielle Cage.

Luke and Matt are set to cross paths for the first time since The Defenders when Born Again Season 3 releases in 2027. At first, the show's focus will surely be on the band getting back together and how they can help New York City during a difficult period in its history. However, as the season progresses, it could become clear that the Defenders are ready for more.

The fact that Born Again Season 3 releases between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is also notable. Heads are sure to roll when Doctor Doom starts his assault on the multiverse, leaving Earth-616 vulnerable. One way to keep the peace would be to form a new Avengers team, one comprised of heroes ready to step out of the shadows.

But telling audiences that TV characters will lead the charge in Avengers: Secret Wars and subsequent team-up projects won't be easy. That's why Marvel Comics might be doing its buddy down the hall a favor, boosting the status of a couple of heroes who aren't used to being in the spotlight.