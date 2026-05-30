Marvel Studios Officially Unveils 5th MCU Child With Superhero Parents

The MCU's fifth child of two superheroes was just introduced in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Romances and family lives have always been a staple of the superhero genre, almost to the same extent as blockbuster action and spandex suits. In most cases, the superhero's love interest is a civilian, such as M.J. to Peter Parker or Lois Lane to Superman. Some MCU superheroes have been known to couple up within their ranks, and, in rare cases, that has even proven successful and spawned a full-on family with children and happily ever after.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 brought back Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, with major developments in her life, namely that she now has a child, Danielle. That only gets more interesting with the reveal that her father is Mike Colter's Luke Cage, with whom Jessica had a brief fling in Netflix's Jessica Jones Season 1.

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It's too soon to know much about Danielle, beyond the fact that her parents have recently spent some time apart, with Jessica being a stay-at-home mom while Luke has been working abroad for Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles.

As Born Again Season 3 is reuniting all four members of the Defenders, including Danielle's apparent namesake, Finn Jones' Danny Rand, fans may learn more about her and her parents' lives when the Disney+ series returns in 2027.

Every MCU Superhero Couple With Young Kids

Danielle Cage

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Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Mike Colter's Luke Cage in the early days of her Netflix series, but their relationship wasn't much more than physical. Things only got more complicated when it became clear that Jones, under the control of David Tennant's Kilgrave, had killed Cage's wife, Reva, some time before.

Fast forward over a decade, and the two Defenders have worked things out and now have a daughter named Danielle, seemingly named after Finn Jones' Danny Rand. Only time will tell if she inherited superpowers from either her bulletproof dad or superstrong mom, but, if Marvel Comics is anything to go by, Danielle may be destined to inherit a major Avengers hero mantle.

Morgan Stark

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Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts were the MCU's first power couple. What started as a billionaire-assistant dynamic evolved into romance and marriage, culminating in the birth of their child, Morgan Stark, during Avengers: Endgame's five-year time jump.

In that very same record-breaking blockbuster, Stark powered down as Iron Man one last time and Potts suited up as Rescue in the battle with Thanos. It was that father-son bond that spawned the iconic "I love you 3000" moment and a major deleted scene featuring a 13 Reasons Why star as a grown-up Morgan.

Franklin Richards

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Unlike many other superhero romances that audiences saw blossom before their eyes, The Fantastic Four: First Steps jumped into Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm's relationship several years in. By that time, they were not only a superhero team but also married and trying for a baby.

That wish was granted in The Fantastic Four with Franklin's birth as they were pursued by the Silver Surfer through the cosmos. But the Fantastic Four's baby was no ordinary child, born with the immense power cosmic, making him a target for Galactus (to replace him) and, seemingly, now for Doctor Doom in Avengers 5.

Billy Maximoff

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Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision struck up one of the MCU's most powerful superhero romances in the Infinity Saga, culminating with the synthezoid's death in Avengers: Infinity War. In response to the grief, Wanda created her Westview Hex with a perfect life for her and Vision.

In the sitcom-inspired reality, Wanda magically became pregnant and gave birth to two sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff. When the Hex came down, the former was reincarnated into the body of Joe Locke's freshly deceased William Kaplan, later becoming the magical Wiccan and creating the Witches' Road.

Tommy Maximoff

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The second of Wanda and Vision's children is Tommy Maximoff, whose powers leaned closer to those of her uncle, Pietro Maximoff, aka the speedster Quicksilver.

In terms of how Tommy gets his reincarnation, that ought to become apparent this fall in VisionQuest when Ruaridh Mollica's Thomas Shepherd debuts. It seems the father-son dynamic between Vision and Tommy will be vital to VisionQuest, continuing the WandaVision trilogy's overarching theme of parenthood.

BONUS.) Steve & Peggy's Son

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After Chris Evans' Steve Rogers' plunge into ice cost them a lifetime together, he got a second chance at love with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter as he ventured into the past after Avengers: Endgame for a happy family ending. That love has reportedly cost the Multiverse dearly going into Doomsday, with Rogers' time-traveling setting Incursions in motion and, with them, Doctor Doom's evil agenda.

Only time will tell which of Steve Rogers' Marvel Comics sons are coming to the MCU. But, regardless, he is bound to contribute heavily to the former Captain America's motivations in Doomsday, even if he is still just a baby.

BONUS.) T'Challa II

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Black Panther introduced the romance between Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, who wasn't exactly a superhero, but rather a War Dog spy, although her talents would be enough to rival some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Even after Boseman and T'Challa's deaths, their legacy is living on in the MCU through his son, T'Challa II, aka Toussaint. The son of T'Challa and Nakia was raised by his mother far away from the pressures of the throne in Haiti, but rumor has it he may be aged up to become Black Panther as soon as next year.