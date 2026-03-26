Report: Marvel Studios To Replace Chadwick Boseman as Their Main Black Panther In 2027 Movie 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

A new report suggests that Chadwick Boseman's direct Black Panther replacement may finally be introduced next year. Following Boseman's tragic passing in 2020, Marvel Studios chose not to recast T'Challa, instead honoring the actor's legacy by writing the character out of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, years later, it appears the studio could be preparing to move forward with a new Black Panther.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios has shifted its timeline for introducing another Black Panther. In a Patreon post, Richtman claimed the studio had previously explored bringing in a successor earlier, even meeting actors similar to Lanterns' Aaron Pierre for the role.

The studio is now holding off on the alleged debut until Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, rather than introducing the character in Avengers: Doomsday:

"Marvel wanted to introduce a new Black Panther in the Avengers films and met with actors like Aaron Pierre for the role. I can now say for sure that they decided not to introduce this new Black Panther in Doomsday, but in Secret Wars."

Marvel Studios

A Black Panther, however, will be present in Avengers: Doomsday. Shuri (Leticia Wright) took up her older brother's mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and was a key figure in one of four teasers released for Doomsday.

Unfortunately for Shuri, it seems like her days might be numbered as the only Black Panther in the MCU.

One name that continues to gain traction in the Black Panther recast conversation is Damson Idris, especially as the actor himself has not shied away from the speculation.

Idris has also openly expressed interest in the role, stating he would accept the opportunity if asked, further fueling the idea that Marvel Studios may have its eye on its Chadwick Boseman replacement for Secret Wars.

From a narrative standpoint, the cleanest way to integrate Idris into the MCU would not be a direct recast of T'Challa, as that would make no sense. Wakanda Forever introduced T'Challa's son, setting up a natural legacy continuation that preserves Boseman's legacy with the MCU.

With the Multiverse in play heading into Secret Wars, Marvel could plausibly age up the young prince (whether through time displacement or alternate realities), allowing Idris to portray an adult T'Challa II.

There's also a theory based on the big Doomsday leaks from over a year ago that points to a new Black Panther, potentially played by Idris, being T'Chada. In Marvel Comics, T'Chanda is the Black Panther of the World War II era, so some of this could be yet another multiverse or time-traveling replacement.

If the rumors are true, whoever takes on the Black Panther mantle will become part of a major ensemble in Secret Wars, joining a lineup that includes Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sadie Sink, and many more. The film is set to cap off the Multiverse Saga when it hits theaters on December 17, 2027.

A New Black Panther to Finish the Trilogy?

Introducing a new Black Panther alongside Shuri would add a really fascinating layer not just to Secret Wars, but to the MCU as a whole.

With Avengers: Secret Wars being framed as more of a reset than a true ending, that kind of move starts to make a lot of sense.

It opens the door for Black Panther 3, once again directed by Ryan Coogler, to explore a new status quo rather than just picking up the same threads, and still living in T'Challa's shadow.

Even if it takes some multiversal maneuvering or time-bending to make it work, a newly recast Black Panther could be a compelling way to close out Coogler's trilogy.

Add in the reported involvement of Denzel Washington, and the momentum coming off Coogler's recent Sinners success, and it's easy to see why this is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated MCU projects in a long time.