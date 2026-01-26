Marvel Report Reveals Exactly When MCU’s New Black Panther Will Arrive

A new report may have finally revealed when the MCU's new Black Panther will make their first appearance. Letitia Wright's Shuri will only have her second go-round as Black Panther later this year in Avengers: Doomsday, having assumed the role after the death of Chadwick Boseman and, with him, T'Challa. That said, Marvel Studios is seemingly plotting for a new Wakandan hero to join the MCU in the next Avengers blockbusters before starring in Black Panther 3, which is reportedly set to open the Phase 7 slate in February 2028.

According to a post on Patreon from scooper Daniel Ricthman, Marvel Studios is planning to introduce a new Black Panther in Avengers: Secret Wars, which releases on December 17th, 2027. The studio has reportedly begun meeting with actors for the role before production on Phase 6's climactic blockbuster begins this Spring, ahead of its 2027 release.

One such actor who has supposedly met with Marvel Studios to play this mystery new Panther is Aaron Pierre, who previously starred in Rebel Ridge and Mufassa: The Lion King. He will soon be busy with another superhero venture as he leads the way in HBO's Lanterns for James Gunn's DCU, playing John Stewart.

The MCU's latest Black Panther won't be the only Wakandan hero to appear in Secret Wars, as Shuri actress Letitia Wright recently confirmed she will return for the 2027 blockbuster after her role in this year's Doomsday.

Richtman previously stated that a new, male Black Panther would debut in Doomsday, a role that has been heavily rumored to be played by F1 star Damson Idris. It's unclear whether this is the same Wakandan who he now reports will feature in Secret Wars or if that is still the plan at all.

Whoever lands the coveted new Black Panther role will join Avengers: Secret Wars' growing cast of MCU heroes and villains that includes Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Holland. The movie will arrive to wrap up Phase 6 on December 17, 2027.

Why a New Black Panther Will Debut in Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously promised that Avengers: Secret Wars will usher in a soft reboot or "reset" of the MCU. As such, he has promised that the movie won't just mark the end of the Multiverse Saga, but also a "new beginning," and the debut of the next Black Panther could be part of that.

Fans expect much of Phase 6's blockbuster to take place on Battleworld, a pathwork reality composed of the Multiverse's remnants and ruled by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Ultimately, a new universe will, presumably, be born from those remnants, and Secret Wars ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠could offer a peek at its latest heroes.

It seems doubtful that this new Black Panther will actually be the T'Challa most know, but rather an aged-up iteration of him and Nakia's son. It's worth noting that plans for another hero to assume the mantle don't necessarily mean Shuri is leaving the MCU, as the two could share the mantle in Black Panther 3.

Only time will tell who lands the MCU role, as it will be sought after by many, but it would be surprising if it were Aaron Pierre due to his DCU commitments. Some popular choices include F1's Damson Idris, The Long Walk's David Jonsson, and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, any of which could be on the studio's radar.