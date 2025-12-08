Avengers: Secret Wars Confirms Its First Black Panther Cast Member

A Black Panther star has confirmed their role in 2027's major MCU film, Avengers: Secret Wars. The next major MCU capstone is in full swing, following the production wrap of Avengers: Doomsday earlier in 2025, which is set to release in cinemas on December 18, 2026. Marvel Studios is making its next Avengers saga a two-parter, as it did with Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame, and the cast list for Avengers: Secret Wars is already shaping up.

The latest addition to the list is Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the MCU and took on the mantle of the Black Panther in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In an interview with Screen Rant, Wright said she had just finished filming Avengers: Secret Wars, before correcting herself with Avengers: Doomsday. The star then said Secret Wars is "what I have to film next," confirming Shuri's return in the film.

Letitia Wright: "I have no clue. All I know is that we just finished 'Secret Wars', and that was really great... 'Doomsday', sorry. I confuse the two. I confused the two. That's what I have to film next, 'Secret Wars'. But 'Doomsday', we finished that, and that was very great."

The actress further hinted at Shuri's involvement in the two Avengers films when she mentioned she is "excited for the growth of Shuri to be seen in these next few films."

"It's an honor, but it's also a tribute and a legacy for all that we've done in the first films, and I carry my brother every time. It's a big, big, huge honor for me. I'm excited for the growth of Shuri to be seen in these next few films."

It was to be expected that many of the existing Avengers: Doomsday cast members would return for Avengers: Secret Wars, given that the films are two parts of the same story. However, bodies are expected to drop in the Multiverse Saga's final films, just as they did in Avengers 3 and 4, so it's never a sure bet that every character from the first film will be included in the second.

Wright's comments confirm her as the first Black Panther cast member set to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Avengers: Doomsday already has a contingent of Black Panther cast members on its roster, including Wright as Shuri, as well as Tenoch Huerta's Namor and Winston Duke's M'Baku, who may also have roles to play in the sixth Avengers film, if Wright's involvement is any indication.

Other reports and rumors over the past year have confirmed almost a dozen cast members will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), plus the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts cast, all on the list.

Avengers: Secret Wars is being helmed by Avengers: Doomsday directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2027, and will be the last film in Phase 6 of the MCU.

What Is the Black Panther’s Role in Avengers: Secret Wars?

With plot details on Avengers: Doomsday already tightly under wraps, any hints of where Avengers: Secret Wars will go remain dependent on the plot of the preceding film.

Shuri's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday will mark the first time she has held the moniker of the Black Panther among the Avengers, a role previously held by her brother, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). However, Shuri and the Wakandans have helped out the Avengers several times, particularly in the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, so she will be among friends when she appears.

One question that remains is where Shuri will fall among the brewing divide in the Avengers, following Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's announcement of the New Avengers and the backlash from Sam Wilson, who appears to be building his own rival team. Nevertheless, all the separate superhero teams will need to unite in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars if they want to stand a chance against Doctor Doom.

There are also suggestions of another Black Panther appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, which could further entangle Shuri and her Wakandan friends in the narrative of the final Multiverse Saga films. The potential for a competing Black Panther or a variant from the Multiverse to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars could be a defining moment for Shuri as she grapples with the mantle and figures out what kind of Black Panther she wants to be, particularly as she takes over from her brother among the Avengers.