Black Panther 3: All 8 Marvel Characters Expected to Appear

Ryan Coogler is officially taking on Black Panther 3 as his next movie, and the MCU film is expected to include several familiar faces and some new ones. After both Black Panther and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, broke through at the box office and gained recognition at awards ceremonies, it was clear that the franchise was a mainstay in the MCU. Next, the Black Panther characters are expected to have a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, after which their stories will continue in a third, as yet unannounced, Black Panther film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made some big changes to the Wakandan pantheon, with Shuri taking on the mantle of the Black Panther from her brother, T'Challa, after his death (mirroring the tragic real-world death of star Chadwick Boseman). In the same film, Shuri also lost her mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and learned of T'Challa's secret son, Toussaint, marking several significant shifts in the family dynamics.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are likely to introduce some more big changes for the Wakandan characters, but heading into Black Panther 3, these are the characters most likely to reappear.

Marvel Characters Likely To Appear in Black Panther 3

Shuri

As the reigning Black Panther, it only makes sense that Shuri (Letitia Wright) would be back in the third Black Panther movie. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was all about Shuri coming to terms with accepting the mantle of the Black Panther and understanding how to serve as Wakanda's ruler amid tensions with the Talokanil.

The character will have a chance to prove herself under her new superhero moniker among the Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and then continue her story in a third Black Panther film, where she will likely be much more established.

Nakia

After becoming pregnant with T'Challa's child, Nakia stepped away from Wakanda to start a new life in Haiti. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever she was called upon by Shuri to help with the Talokanil war, and then returned to Haiti to continue raising her son, Touissaint.

With so many Wakandan characters appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, Lupita Nyong'o may reprise her MCU role before Black Panther 3. But if not, her character is likely to be an important one in the third Black Panther film as the mother and protector of the royal heir.

Okoye

After serving T'Challa as a member of the Dora Milaje, Okoye (Danai Gurira) went through a crisis in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after she was stripped of her rank. She then found a new purpose as one of Shuri's Midnight Angles, equipped with a new super suit. This new status is likely to make her an important character in Black Panther 3.

M'Baku

M'Baku stepped up to become King of Wakanda in Shuri's absence in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and will next be seen in Avengers: Doomsday. Depending on how events unfold for Winston Duke's character in the next Avengers film, he is likely to play a crucial role in Black Panther 3 as the reigning monarch of Wakanda.

Namor

After declaring war on Wakanda to try to protect his underwater nation of Talokan, Namor was the villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, he and Shuri eventually came to an alliance, and now fans are waiting to see what direction the antihero will go in Avengers: Doomsday (with Tenoch Huerta a confirmed cast member).

As the Talokanil and Wakandan nations continue to be closely intertwined, it makes sense that Namor will play some role in the next Black Panther film.

Killmonger

After serving as the villain and challenger to the throne in Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger has continued to have a presence in the Black Panther legacy, appearing in Shuri's vision of the Ancestral Plane in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and making an animated appearance in Eyes of Wakanda.

The character's influence (and popularity with fans) makes it likely that he could continue to play a role in the Black Panther films, potentially making an appearance in the upcoming third movie, possibly as a continued spiritual mentor for Shuri or as a variant depending on how Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars play out.

A New Black Panther

While Shuri may be the MCU's current Black Panther, the possibilities of the Marvel Multiverse already have rumors flying that another Black Panther may be introduced in Avengers: Doomsday.

Whether this Black Panther is here to stay in the MCU or if the rumors of a recast of T'Challa are true, the third Black Panther film may likely introduce another character with the mantle. The Multiverse opens up the door for a new actor to take on the role of T'Challa, which is something that Marvel Studios is reportedly interested in pursuing.

Alternatively, a new Black Panther could emerge in the form of T'Challa's son, Touissaint, who may have grown significantly, depending on the time that has passed between films.

Denzel Washington's Character

Denzel Washington accidentally revealed that he'd have a role in Ryan Coogler's next Black Panther film, although it remains unclear who he will be playing.

The possibilities for which new character a notable actor like Washington could play are endless. Some think he may be introduced as the next major villain, while others believe he could play a pivotal role in Wakanda's history, potentially as the first Black Panther, should the movie revisit some of the nation's past.