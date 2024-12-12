Black Panther 3 Star Apologizes After Accidentally Revealing His MCU Debut

An actor appearing in Marvel Studios' Black Panther 3 offered a public apology for spoiling his upcoming MCU debut.

Black Panther 3's place in the MCU's upcoming schedule is still largely a mystery, particularly since it has not even officially been confirmed yet by Marvel Studios. But after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became a hit in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death, all expectations are that the story is nowhere close to ending.

Following the introduction of Namor the Submariner and Talokan in Black Panther 2, many expect the third movie to bring fresh new characters and stories coming from Marvel Comics. One actor has even confirmed his role in the threequel, although this came far before he was supposed to say anything on the matter.

Black Panther 3 Star Apologizes for Spoiling Role

Speaking with Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast after his work on Gladiator 2, Oscar-winner Denzel Washington touched on his upcoming role in Marvel Studios' Black Panther 3.

While discussing his admiration for director Ryan Coogler, Washington shared how he called Coogler and "apologized for talking about the movie" so long before its release:

"Ryan’s a genius. I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read."

For context, the Oscar-winner announced that he was in line for a role in Black Panther 3 while on the press tour for Gladiator 2 in November (per Variety). He did not reveal any specifics about the character he will play but noted it will be one of his last films before he retires.

Washington has been in discussions for an MCU role for years. Years ago, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan teased that he had ideas for how Washington could fit in, but nothing came of it.

What Will Happen With Denzel Washington In Black Panther 3?

Unfortunately, with Black Panther 3 not even confirmed for development, picking out a place for Washington in the cast is a tall order. While he may be in line to play a villain, the franchise could very well continue past a third movie, giving Washington a chance to take on a recurring heroic role.

For the time being, it seems as though this movie may not be released in the MCU until after the Multiverse Saga is over, which closes with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Coogler remains busy with the Black Panther franchise in the meantime (read more about Coogler's upcoming MCU work here), working on projects like Eyes of Wakanda and Ironheart over the coming months and years.

With so much on his and Marvel Studios' plates, the Black Panther threequel realistically may not be in real development for at least a few years.

However, considering Denzel Washington's star power mixed with the popularity of the Black Panther films, all eyes will be on those involved as new information becomes public.

Both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now streaming on Disney+. Washington is currently starring in Gladiator 2, which is now playing in theaters worldwide.