Gladiator 2 comes twenty-four years after the original film, and while it may not be perfect, it certainly has a lot that will entertain audiences, from epic fight scenes to important and powerful messages.

This movie follows Lucius (Paul Mescal) years after he witnessed Maximus' death at the hands of his uncle. He ends up being forced to go into the Colosseum, finding himself finally coming to terms with the rage he has been keeping inside for all these years.

Gladiator II wastes no time, almost immediately jumping into a massive and bloody battle, ensuring that viewers will be on the edge of their seats from the start. Every single fight sequence is big, bold, and epic – although, to be honest, sometimes the visual effects are lacking.

The choreography, cinematography, and score, however, are not. Having seen Gladiator II in IMAX, I cannot recommend it enough. This film was made for the biggest screen possible.

Do You Need To See The First Gladiator Film?

Paramount

When it comes to the story, Gladiator 2 is a great follow-up to the original. It picks up a generation later but is still very much a continuation of the narrative.

If you have not seen the first Gladiator, it is not necessary to do so, as the dialogue and flashbacks do enough to keep you up to date.

That said, I recommend checking it out because certain moments and references will mean more to you when you see them in Gladiator II if you do.

Obviously, some of the key plot points are hitting a little close to home nowadays, which only makes the lessons that much more powerful and impactful.

How Is The Cast of Gladiator 2?

Paramount

Emperor Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Emperor Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) do a wonderful job of being annoying – which is what they are there for. They are obsessed with power and filled with selfishness, not having a care in the world at all about the Roman people.

Both are easy to hate, making it a clear decision to root for Lucius, which makes Paul Mescal even more lovable. Mescal is inspiring, although when he is overtaken with rage and stubbornness, he can be a bit on the annoying side as well.

He is great in the role, but Russell Crowe’s Maximus in Gladiator was a little easier to get behind. Still, Mescal’s final speech is sure to give anyone goosebumps, hopefully inspiring them to get out in the world and do good.

Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius may not be a historical figure, but he is still integral to the plot in Gladiator II. A decorated General who starts to become fed up with war and conquering and begins to listen to his conscience is always a juicy addition to a story.

Pascal is phenomenal every time he is on screen and, if I am being honest, is underused.

The scene-stealer here, however, is Denzel Washington. It should come as no surprise to note that he is captivating every single time he appears. He understands the assignment and fully dives into the character of Macrinus.

He is charming, charismatic, and lovable – even when doing not-so-great things, which makes him one of the most terrifying characters to grace the screen this year.

Is Gladiator 2 Too Long?

Paramount

The biggest issue that I have with Gladiator II is the runtime. This movie clocks in at two and a half hours but could have easily been cut down to two and still gotten its point across.

Yes, there is a lot of great action to keep viewers entertained, and the political plot is captivating, but it still has its slow moments. At the same time, certain parts of the story feel too rushed or glossed over.

Overall Thoughts

Paramount

Overall, Gladiator II is a massive film with incredible costumes and set design, a phenomenal cast, and an intriguing and inspiring story. While it misses the mark a few times in terms of editing and visual effects, there is still so much that makes it a “must-see on the big screen” movie.

Gladiator II earns its R-rating, as it is unafraid to go to the extreme during the fight scenes, which deliver a lot of blood and gore. There are moments that will have viewers tearing up, while others will have them cheering. It is not perfect, but I promise you will be entertained.

Score: 6/10

Gladiator II hits theaters on November 22. Make sure to check out the film's incredible popcorn bucket as well!