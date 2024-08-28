Gladiator 2 Gets Unsurprising Rating

The Ridley Scott-directed Gladiator 2 is just months away, and its unsurprising rating promises a colosseum as bloody and violent as ever.

Scott is returning to the world of Ancient Rome over 20 years after Gladiator with a new sequel that will put Russell Crowe's Maximus aside in favor of a follow-up starring Pedro Pascal Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington.

Gladiator 2 Rating Confirmed

Paramount Pictures

Gladiator 2 has officially been rated R for "strong bloody violence," which comes as no surprise given the rating of the previous installment.

Released in 2000, Ridley Scott's Gladiator was similarly rated R for "intense graphic combat" due to its graphic, blood, and fairly realistic combat.

An R rating defines a movie restricted to those over 17, with those below requiring an accompanying parent or adult guardian.

Gladiator 2 will come to theaters on November 17 following other R-rated 2024 movies including Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, and Longlegs.

What to Expect from Gladiator 2

As expected, an R rating for Gladiator 2 confirms the same gore and violence Ridley Scott brought to his cutthroat Ancient Rome when it released in 2000.

The trailer certainly painted this picture with shots of blood gushing into the water, bleeding from realistic-looking wounds, and a blood-soaked rhino horn.

As those following the build-up to Gladiator 2 closely will know, Paul Mescal's Lucius will be taken prisoner by the Roman army. This will undoubtedly see him face some brutal and bloody treatment from the soldiers in question.

And that will all come before he steps into the colosseum where things will be no easier for Lucius as he takes on brutal and bloody challenges.

Gladiator 2 hits theaters on November 16.

