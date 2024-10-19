Gladiator 2 Movie Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

Following an early screening for critics, Gladiator 2 is making a strong first impression.

Nearly a quarter-century after the original Gladiator hit theaters, Gladiator 2 looks to have the same impact on a new generation of fans in the 2020s. Once again directed by Ridley Scott, it features a brand-new cast of stars, including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn.

The first Gladiator 2 trailer garnered strong reactions from fans in May, teasing a plot to take down the Roman Empire as its reign continues to spread across the land. The story follows a former heir to the empire who becomes a gladiator and seeks revenge for his home being taken.

First Reviews & Reactions for Gladiator 2

Paramount

New York Comic-Con 2024 hosted the first major public screening for Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 ahead of its November 22 release. Following that screening, the first reviews and reactions went live on X (formerly Twitter).

Using all-caps, journalist Scott Mantz called Gladiator 2 "the REAL DEAL," describing it as "an epic sequel worthy of its Oscar-winning predecessor:"

"'GLADIATOR II' is indeed the REAL DEAL! An epic sequel worthy of its Oscar-winning predecessor — great action, amazing visual effects, stellar performances across the board (esp. PAUL MESCAL & DENZEL WASHINGTON)! A return to form for director RIDLEY SCOTT! I was ENTERTAINED!"

Critic Scott Menzel heaped similar praise upon the sequel, comparing it to Scott's past films by claiming it to be his "best film since The Martian." His review also included major praise for stars Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington:

"'Gladiator II' is Ridley Scott’s best film since 'The Martian.' A big, bloody, and badass action spectacle that builds upon the legacy of the original. The film showcases beautiful set pieces and a lot of epic battles. Paul Mescal shines. Denzel Washington chews up the scenery quite a bit here and looks like he is having the time of his life here."

When asked about Joseph Quinn's place in the film, Menzel had nothing but positive commentary on the star of the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps:

"He’s very good! He’s going to be around for a long time."

Not all of the commentary on Gladiator 2 was top-notch, however, as Abe Friedtanzer declared it to be "a decent but unnecessary sequel." The best moments for him were its "musical callbacks to the original:"

"'Gladiator 2' is a decent but unnecessary sequel, full of big speeches & large-scale battle sequences. Its best moments are musical callbacks to the original. Paul Mescal has solid fighting energy but the standouts of the cast are Joseph Quinn & Denzel Washington."

Offscreen Central's Jillian Chilingerian jumped back on the praise train, describing Gladiator 2 as "an absolute triumph" while highlighting Scott for giving viewers "something so deliciously cinematic and Machiavellian:"

"'GLADIATOR 2' is an absolute triumph, Ridley Scott places you in the action of the arena centered on legacy and honor amping up the blood, battles, and biceps for something so deliciously cinematic and Machiavellian. Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, & Joseph Quinn certified movie stars."

Chilingerian later urged Oscar voters to "engrave Denzel Washington's name" into the trophy for Best Supporting Actor as soon as possible:

"Engrave Denzel Washington’s name on the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for 'GLADIATOR 2' right this instance."

Also included in Chilingerian's commentary was Pedro Pascal, who had a major positive impact on her viewing experience:

"Pedro Pascal as a Roman General in 'Gladiator 2' just really did something to me."

According to Awards Focus editor Matthew Koss, Gladiator 2 is what comes to be "when Ridley Scott lets loose and finds heart in the action" in his work:

"'Gladiator 2' is what happens when Ridley Scott lets loose and finds heart in the action. A total spectacle with a pulsating pace. Can’t wait to see this one again."

The Wrap senior writer Drew Taylor continued the hype train for Scott while comparing the film to 2022's Top Gun: Maverick for its "ability to conjure the past while adding something new:"

"Rest easy, Romans. 'Gladiator 2' is the kind of large scale filmmaking excellence only Ridley Scott could corral. Everything about it just works. Big '[Top Gun:] Maverick' vibes in its ability to conjure the past while adding something new. Bold, muscular filmmaking from a legendary talent"

While Discussing Film's Andrew Salazar loved the "acting showcase" put on by Mescal, Washington, and Quinn, he saw this sequel as "largely uneven" and "[lacking] the emotional punch" of its predecessors:

"'GLADIATOR II' works best as an acting showcase for Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, & Joseph Quinn. It's largely uneven & lacks the emotional punch of the first film. However, Ridley Scott's direction is unhinged, framing this as an epic Roman opera. The visuals get the job done."

Calling Mescal "charismatic" and Washington "such an entertaining villain," Rama's Screen thoroughly enjoyed what he saw, particularly from the action in the arena:

"'GLADIATOR II' was massive! Paul Mescal was charismatic & Denzel Washington was such an entertaining villain. The arena games were imaginatively brutal! Baboons, sharks, rhinos they were freakin insane! Epic & ruthless. Ridley Scott has done it again."

Next Best Picture's Will Mavity was not as high on the sequel, saying it "lacks the focus and emotional punch of the original" and feeling Russell Crowe was a more captivating lead in the original than Paul Mescal is in the follow-up:

"'Gladiator 2' lacks the focus and emotional punch of the original, and Mescal isn’t quite as captivating a lead here as Crowe was in the original, but it’s overflowing with memorable action and it’s got Denzel stealing the movie in soon to be one of his most iconic performances"

What To Take From Positive Gladiator 2 Reviews

Gladiator 2 has a great deal to live up to after its predecessor became an instant classic in 2000. The original film became the second-highest-grossing film of 2000 with $465 million at the box office and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five of them (including Best Picture and Best Actor).

While most of the original cast did not return for the sequel (see more on Russell Crowe's potential Gladiator 2 role), the new stars are many of the top names of this era.

Combine that star power with the reviews seen above, and Gladiator 2 should have plenty of hype leading up to its release.

This film will also have plenty of potential competition in theaters as Wicked 2 arrives the same day while Moana 2, whose release date set a Disney record, comes only five days later.

All things considered, Gladiator 2 should have the chance to close the year out strong, running well into the winter season as Scott and his cast hope to bring a round of holiday mayhem.

Gladiator 2 is due to debut in theaters on November 22.