Multiple cinema chains are celebrating the release of Gladiator 2 with exclusive popcorn buckets.

Gladiator 2 is a movie that has been decades in the making and is a follow-up to Ridley Scott's Best Picture-winning epic Gladiator. The action-packed sequel stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn and continues the story decades later, with a new group of gladiators entering the arena.

The exclusive popcorn bucket trend has been gaining steam ever since Dune: Part Two's suggestive sandworm popcorn buckets were released. Many movie marketing strategies followed suit, with Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also releasing exclusive popcorn tie-in buckets for audiences to enjoy.

Gladiator 2: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

Regal revealed its Gladiator 2 popcorn buckets, which are shaped to reflect Maximus' (played by Russell Crowe in the original Gladiator) distinctive helmet that he wears in the arena from the first film. The helmet acts as a lid on the bucket which can be opened and closed.

Regal is also offering a Gladiator 2 tie-in collectible drink cup, which matches the popcorn bucket with a gladiator helm topper. Additionally, the cinema chain is offering other Gladiator 2 merch in the form of an exclusive key chain that shares Maximus' helmet design.

Regal has not announced prices or release dates for its Gladiator 2 merchandise, but they will likely be available on the same day of the film's release which is November 22.

Gladiator 2: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark is also joining in on the Gladiator 2 popcorn trend and is going big with its exclusive offering. The cinema chain is selling a popcorn bucket shaped like the Colosseum in Rome.

After the popcorn bucket is emptied, those who purchase Cinemark's Gladiator 2 AR-ENA Coliseum bucket will be able to scan a QR code on its base that will "bring the Colosseum to life," by triggering an augmented reality experience (per Cinemark).

Cinemark's Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket is priced at $22.99 and will be available on opening weekend at Cinemark's chain of cinemas.

Gladiator 2: Does AMC Have a Popcorn Bucket?

AMC is one cinema chain that has remained quiet about its Gladiator 2 popcorn buckets. The film is still weeks away from release so there is time for AMC to announce an exclusive merchandise tie-in.

Alternatively, the theater chain may end up stocking the same popcorn buckets as the ones listed at Cinemark or Regal, as the chains have shared the same movie tie-in merchandise in the past.

Gladiator 2 will debut in theaters on Friday, November 22.