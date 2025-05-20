Karate Kid Legends Popcorn Buckets Guide - Cinemark & Regal Movie Theater Merch Revealed

Multiple theater chains are offering new collectible popcorn buckets and other merchandise in celebration of Karate Kid: Legends' upcoming theatrical release. The popcorn bucket trend continues to run strong after a couple of years of wild new merchandise announcements, with Legends adding its own spin to the game.

Cinemark and Harkins Theatres revealed their new popcorn bucket lines for Karate Kid: Legends. These will be available in theaters ahead of the action film's worldwide release on Friday, May 30, as well as potential other options from chains like AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas.

Karate Kid Legends: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Buckets

Cinemark

Cinemark has multiple pieces of Karate Kid: Legends merchandise available for purchase ahead of the film's debut at Cinemark locations worldwide.

At the top of the line is the Karate Legends Bucket, a long white bucket with a broken board on top, available for $28. The board on the top has a large hole in the middle, where the popcorn goes, and it extends out past the white bucket to give buyers handles to hold the bucket.

Also available for purchase are a 13-oz. popcorn tin ($15) and a 44-oz. souvenir cup ($7.50), both of which are adorned with Karate Kid: Legends promotional imagery.

Karate Kid Legends: Where To Buy Harkins' Popcorn Bucket

Harkins Theatres

Harkins Theatres (which has 35 theaters in the southwestern United States) has its own special Karate Kid: Legends popcorn bucket available for purchase, although a price has not been revealed yet.

This bucket looks like a pile of bricks with a board on top. It can be chopped in half and opened to access the popcorn inside. It also has "5 Boroughs" on the side, paying tribute to the karate tournament in the movie.

Karate Kid Legends: Will AMC Get an Exclusive Popcorn Bucket?

Sony Pictures

As of writing, a popcorn bucket has not been confirmed for purchase at AMC Theaters (which is almost always involved in the popcorn bucket trend).

A recent rumor on Reddit indicated that AMC will soon be getting a "Chop Popcorn Bucket." However, it is unclear whether this bucket will be the same chop-inspired one that is also available at Cinemark or Harkins.

Karate Kid Legends: Will Regal Get an Exclusive Popcorn Bucket?

There is no news on whether Regal Cinemas will jump into the popcorn bucket game for Karate Kid: Legends. However, the company has other exclusive merchandise available for sale on its website, potentially indicating that an exclusive popcorn bucket is on the way.

One item up on the site is the "Karate Kid: Legends 5 Boroughs Tournament Hoodie," which boasts a red and black color scheme and multiple logos and insignias on the sleeves and chest. The back of the hoodie has a logo for the tournament as well. This piece of clothing is available for purchase at a $75.95 price tag.

Regal Cinemas

Also available is a black T-shirt featuring Ben Wang's Li Fong kicking into the air, with the movie's title card beneath him. The shirt also features the phrase "Train, Fight, Win," which could end up being a tagline for the sequel. This shirt is available now for $27.95.

Regal Cinemas

