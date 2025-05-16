Fans can show their Mission Impossible fandom with several new popcorn buckets were released at AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters in anticipation of Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning. Mission Impossible 8 marks what is being branded as Tom Cruise's final entry into his long-running Ethan Hunt-led spy saga, bringing an end to (at least this era of the) franchise.

As is the case with most blockbuster fare these days, Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning has a collection of specialized popcorn buckets for fans to collect on their way to watch Ethan Hunt's supposedly final big-screen adventure. Typical of these sorts of mega-movie releases, Mission Impossible 8 will have several different snack vessel options for audiences to weigh, available at different theater chains across the U.S.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is Tom Cruise's eighth time suiting up as the thrill-seeking super spy Ethan Hunt. The film follows Cruise's character as he and his IMS team (headlined by Simon Pegg's Benji, Vigg Rhames' Luther, and Hayley Atwell's Grace) race against time to uncover the secrets of a mysterious A.I. known as The Entity.

The Final Reckoning has been divisive in early reviews but is seemingly set to be one of the biggest movies of the summer blockbuster season.

Mission Impossible 8: AMC's Popcorn Bucket Details

Reddit

AMC's Mission Impossible 8 popcorn bucket is a sight to behold. This premium snacking vessel (spotted by fans on Reddit) is themed after the franchise's mobile mask-making station—a staple of modern MI movies.

It not only allows fans to fill it with a salty snack or sweet treat of their choice within its large popcorn-ready compartment, but it also has an attached drink container, meaning refreshment will never be far away when Mission Impossible turns up the proverbial heat.

As of writing, there has been no official information on when this bucket will become available or what it will cost, but fans can likely expect it to arrive at their local AMC location before The Final Reckoning hits theaters on Friday, May 23.

Mission Impossible Final Reckoning: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Buckets

AMC

Not to be outdone, Regal has also raised the bar with its Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning popcorn bucket offerings. The theater chain's play on the MI franchise transports audiences into the world of Ethan Hunt.

The first collectible bucket is meant to resemble The Entity's container, as seen in the movie. It even requires a two-part cruciform key to open the top (just like Cruise's Ethan Hunt needs in the film).

AMC

The other is a more traditional hard plastic MI bucket featuring the name of the movie along with some art from the film splayed along its side. Both buckets are now available exclusively at Regal locations while supplies last.

Mission Impossible 8: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Buckets

Cinemark

Cinemark is doing something a little different with its Mission Impossible 8 popcorn bucket, giving fans a chance to revisit some of the franchise's most iconic moments.

The metal eight-sided snack container sports bespoke art from each movie in the franchise to this point, showing off the series' biggest action sequences, such as the motorcycle jump from Dead Reckoning and Burj Khalifa from Ghost Protocol.

It is unclear when the Cinemark popcorn bucket will be made available, but fans do know that it will also be sold internationally at Odeon Cinemas in the UK.

Mission Impossible Final Reckoning: What Merch Will Cinepolis Have?

Cinepolis

For those looking for something a little more subtle, there is other merch out there for Mission Impossible fans to celebrate the release of The Final Reckoning. U.S. luxury theater chain Cinepolis announced it will be ringing in the new action movie with some merch of its own.

Instead of a popcorn bucket, Cinepolis will offer moviegoers an exclusive collector's art print during opening weekend. The print shows a stylized silhouette of Cruise's Ethan Hunt running at the camera with the movie's central upsidedown biplane set piece happening behind him.

Prints will be given for free to the first 100 people to see the movie at a Cinepolis location on Saturday, May 24, giving the biggest Mission Impossible fans out there a keepsake from their time seeing the big-screen epic during its first few days in theaters.