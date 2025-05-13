'I'm Really Disappointed': Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning's First Reviews Are Not Great

Early reactions to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning suggest the reliable action franchise may be stumbling in its final chapter. The first wave of reviews has been mixed at best, with one viewer bluntly stating, "I'm really disappointed" after watching the film. However, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt needs audiences to trust him one last time as he performs some of his wildest stunts yet.

On Monday, May 12, the first wave of press screenings across the United States and beyond happened for Mission: Impossible 8. Following the disappointing box office performance of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Cruise is reportedly taking a more active role in promoting The Final Reckoning. Marketing has been ramping up with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise, and other cast members traveling the world to promote the culminating film. Despite the major marketing push by Paramount, the momentum for the Final Reckoning may be coming to a halt after the first reactions online were mixed about the two-hour and 49-minute movie.

DiscussingFilm's Andrew J. Salazar shared on X that he "didn't really enjoy" the latest Mission Impossible, calling out McQuarrie for being "bogged down by an overtly complex script:"

"Didn't really enjoy THE FINAL RECKONING :( It's got McQ's best and worst tendencies, i.e. stunning visuals bogged down by an overtly complex script that introduces so much that goes nowhere. Obviously feels like they were filming this without a script."

Salazar added to the thread on X that he's "really disappointed," adding that the film doesn't feel like the finale and it "comes nowhere near the highs of the last four movies combined:"

"This does not feel like a 'grand finale' at all. Even when trying to look at the positives, this comes nowhere near the highs of the last 4 movies combined. I'm really disappointed, first time I've seen an 'M:I' movie and felt nothing. At least the 'Pilot Wings' sequence rules!"

Germain Lussier took to X to share his thoughts on The Finale Reckoning, calling it "the least action forward entry in the franchise," but added that the action scenes are "incredible:"

"'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning' is oddly the least action forward entry in the franchise. It’s long, it’s plotty, it’s repetitive, but when those scenes do hit? Holy shit. They’re incredible. So i’m pretty mixed on it overall. High highs, low lows."

Another mixed review comes from Jeff Nelson on X, calling the eighth M:I installment "action spectacle brimming with jaw-clenching suspense" but at times is "drowning in a tsunami of exposition & flashbacks:"

"'Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning' is action spectacle brimming with jaw-clenching suspense. That is, when it isn’t drowning in a tsunami of exposition & flashbacks. Really good when it’s firing on all cylinders, but overall, mixed."

Kaitlyn Booth added her reaction to the mix, calling The Final Reckoning "meh," which is on par with Dead Reckoning to the film critic. One aspect that may disappoint fans is that Booth wrote, "Anything that is wrapped up is surface level:"

"'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning' is about as good as the last one, which is meh compared to high benchmark for this this franchise. For a movie all about 'final missions', anything that is wrapped up is surface level. Stunning stuntwork, but this story stumbles. It's fine."

Allison Rose had a positive response to the upcoming film, calling Tom Cruise "not human," while also teasing that the movie shares "a glimpse of the future:"

"'Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning' pays homage to the past while giving us a glimpse of the future. Also… Tom Cruise is not human! Fun, thrilling, and just plain great!"

Once again torn, The Nerds of Color called the new film "not bad," but also "plodding, overwritten, and unnecessarily convoluted:"

"'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning' is a mixed bag. Exhilarating set pieces, stunt work, and epic scope, but it’s also plodding, overwritten, and unnecessarily convoluted. Also nothing about this felt final. Not bad. But far from the best in this usually reliable series."

Sharing more of the positives on X was Ashley Saunders, calling Mission Impossible 8 "a nonstop adrenaline-fueled ride that brings the franchise to a fitting close:"

"'MISSION IMPOSSIBLE THE FINAL RECKONING' is a nonstop adrenaline-fueled ride that brings the franchise to a fitting close. Some surprises, lots of callbacks, emotional moments, & Tom Cruise doing what he loves to do best- anything dangerous! IMAX ftw!"

Nadya Martinez put it simply on X, if audiences "can get past Excessive Exposition, one-liners & archetype villain tropes Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning is a damn good time:"

"Tom Cruise's last stint as Ethan Hunt showcases some of his most dangerous stunts. If you can get past Excessive Exposition, one-liners & archetype villain tropes 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning' is a damn good time w/ wildly elaborate stalemates & loads of callbacks."

She also added to her thread on X that it's "a love-letter to Tom Cruise his devotion and his on-screen family:"

"From Cameos and tie-ins to previous films throughout the nearly 30 years of the exhilarating franchise, The Last Reckoning is a love-letter to Tom Cruise his devotion and his on-screen family."

Describing it as "a middle of the road installment," Joey Magidson shared on X that M:I 8 "is a lot of movie," yet "Cruise racing the clock to save the world is as intense as ever:"

"'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is a lot of movie. Tom Cruise racing the clock to save the world is as intense as ever, though there have been prior installments that are more fun. Overall satisfying, if a middle of the road installment."

Brandon Norwood took to X to share his thoughts on the latest Mission: Impossible installment, calling it "a silly movie," with some of the past tie-ins coming across as "corny:"

"MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART TWO, excuse me THE FINAL RECKONING, is a silly movie. If you dug DEAD RECKONING (PART ONE), you'll probably love this. However, as a fan of this series, I find it corny to try to tie things from the past back in."

In a lengthy reaction on X, Collider's Perri Nemiroff shared that she "struggled with some of the mission details and callbacks to past installments." However, the action lived up to the hype, with two set pieces "that totally took [her] breath away:"

"'MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning' is a solid addition to the franchise! I struggled with some of the mission details and callbacks to past installments, but that didn’t stop the movie from successfully sparking one heck of a build that culminates in a super tense big finish. As you’d expect, there’s a number of extremely impressive set pieces in the movie, but the two that totally took my breath away were the biggies — the underwater material and that plane sequence. Just absolutely astounding cinematic feats. Prime examples of why it’s about damn time we have a stunts category at the Academy Awards."

Some early viewers adored the new movie, like Anthony Gagliardi sharing on X that "Tom Cruise DEFIES ALL ODDS with JAW-DROPPING action built only for IMAX:"

"'MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning' is the ACTION MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! Tom Cruise DEFIES ALL ODDS with JAW-DROPPING action built only for IMAX. Every stunt, every set piece, every second is designed to blow your mind, A PULSE-POUNDING THRILL RIDE, and Cruise remains the king of spectacle."

Jeff Ewing thought The Final Reckoning was "absolutely incredible," praising Cruise as Ethan Hunt and writing that it's "maybe the best of the franchise:"

"'Mission Impossible' is absolutely incredible. It’s action-packed, tense, funny at the right moments. Tom Cruise cheats death more than he’s ever cheated death before. It’s a massive win and maybe the best of the franchise."

Will Mixed Reviews Impact The Final Reckoning's Box Office?

These mixed early reactions to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning could put a serious dent in the film's box office potential. With the franchise's last four entries all earning 94% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, a drop in critical reception would break that streak and could shake audience confidence. The main financial goal will be to surpass Dead Reckoning's global total of $571.1 million, but early signs suggest that even that may be a challenge. Hitting the $850 million mark projected by The Direct now seems increasingly unlikely, especially with growing buzz around Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake, which opens the same weekend and targets a wider family audience.

Adding to the uphill battle is the absence of Vanessa Kirby, a fan-favorite character who played a key role in recent installments. Her departure could dampen enthusiasm among returning fans. While Cruise's increased involvement in press may generate more awareness, it might not be enough to fully reverse any negative momentum for a film that's nearly three hours long.