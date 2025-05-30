'Mission: Impossible: Final Reckoning' Overtakes Keanu Reeves' Iconic Action Hit at Domestic Box Office

Tom Cruise's latest Mission: Impossible installment has officially outpaced one of Keanu Reeves' most beloved action films at the domestic box office. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has a lot of pressure on it following the box office disappointment of Dead Reckoning, but this new milestone is a positive sign of things to come.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is racing past the competition, recently surpassing one of Keanu Reeves' most iconic action hits at the domestic box office. After just seven days in theaters, the eighth installment in the long-running spy franchise has earned $95.3 million in the U.S., overtaking John Wick: Chapter 2, which brought in $92 million during its entire 2017 domestic run.

Mission: Impossible

Despite facing stiff competition from Disney's Lilo & Stitch and having fewer showings due to a longer runtime and limited theater count, The Final Reckoning is thriving, especially with strong support from IMAX and other premium large formats. Both films hold an A- CinemaScore from audiences, and John Wick: Chapter 2 remains critically acclaimed with an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score, the second-best score in franchise history.

In totality, Mission: Impossible is a much bigger franchise than John Wick, earning $189.6 million per film in the United States, compared to Wick's 123.3 million. However, the low-budget franchise helmed by director Chad Stahelski has been a force to be reckoned with (pardon the pun) against other action films. In 2023, John Wick: Chapter 4 earned more at the domestic box office than Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, a notable win for the R-rated franchise whose first film had a budget of less than $30 million.

It will be fascinating to see if The Final Reckoning will beat both its predecessor and John Wick 4. At the moment, it is on pace to move past $120 million after its second weekend, making its chances of hitting $200 million domestically strong heading into June. Even though Cruise's latest, and possibly last, Mission: Impossible movie earned mixed initial reviews, it's been a hit in theaters and is chasing Fallout's franchise-leading $220.2 million at the domestic box office.

John Wick's Ascent to Hollywood Heaven

John Wick

The John Wick franchise stands out as a rare original in the modern action landscape, captivating fans with its rich underworld mythology. Since the first film debuted in 2014, the series has grown into a global phenomenon, praised for redefining action filmmaking with its "gun-fu" techniques and stunt-driven storytelling. Tom Cruise himself has openly praised the John Wick films during his press tour for The Final Reckoning, highlighting the franchise's impact on the genre.

Its popularity has led to an expanding universe, including the upcoming spin-off Ballerina, officially titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, and the confirmation of John Wick 5. Ana de Armas has expressed excitement about the possibility of appearing in the next main installment, saying, "That would be amazing," during an exclusive interview with The Direct. With the door open for crossovers and new stories, John Wick continues to evolve while honoring the stylish roots that made it a fan favorite.