John Wick 5: Ana de Armas Teases Her Role In Next Movie (Exclusive)

With Ballerina right around the corner, star Ana de Armas offered her thoughts about her assassin crossing over into John Wick 5.

Ballerina will follow assassin Eve Macarro as she works her way into the mysterious criminal underworld of the John Wick universe, seeking to exact her own brand of vengeance.

Previous footage from the movie confirmed that Keanu Reeves' iconic John Wick will appear in it, and it even looks like he'll be fighting directly against Eve in combat.

Ana De Armas on Ballerina & John Wick 5 Crossover

"I Mean, They Already Know Each Other..."

During an interview at a recreated Continental hotel lobby at the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas, The Direct's Russ Milheim spoke with Ballerina star Ana de Armas about her potentially appearing in John Wick 5.

The Direct: "John Wick 5 was talked about yesterday. Is that something you hope to be a part of one day, or is Ballerina gonna be separate?"

Ana De Armas: That would be really cool. I would love that. Why not? I mean, they already know each other, right? Like, why wouldn't it? I would love that. That would be amazing.

What Would Ballerina in John Wick 5 Look Like?

While it's unclear how Eve Macarro and John Wick's encounter plays out in Ballerina, one thing seems certain: both of them will survive.

After all, Wick is not only around for John Wick 4, but he will also have to debunk those reports of his untimely death, seeing as John Wick 5 is happening.

Putting Ana de Armas' Eve into John Wick 5 is a smart and easy move. Her relationship with John will be established in Ballerina with a rocky start, but fans would love a reconciliation and team-up in Keanu Reeves' next outing.

Of course, such a team-up should not preclude the possibility of giving Armas her own series of films, which John Wick producer Erica Lee previously told The Direct would be ideal.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025.