Ballerina Star Ana de Armas Explains How Her Eve Macarro Is Different from John Wick (Exclusive)

Ballerina star Ana de Armas has broken down how her Eve Macarro is different than the iconic John Wick.

The new John Wick spinoff series follows Armas' Eve, an assassin ballerina from the Ruska Roma, a group first introduced in 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3.

Previously, John Wick producer Erica Lee teased that, unlike Keanu Reeve's hitman, Eve is only just now "making her way into the world" of these underworld assassins.

Ana de Armas Explains How Her Assassin Is Different from John Wick

Lionsgate

"We Didn't Want to Do a Female John Wick."

The Direct's Russ Milheim spoke with Ballerina star Ana de Armas at the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas, where she broke down how her character is different than Keanu Reeves' John Wick.

The Direct: Now, there must be a lot of pressure having to follow John Wick and Keanu Reeves. So when it comes to Eve, can you kind of break down what makes her unique, like different than what audiences know from Wick?

Ana de Armas: I mean, we didn't want to do a female John Wick. We wanted to do Eve Macarro, you know? I think she's different. She is and she isn't, right? They're both after Revenge. She's coming from a lot of pain. She suffered a horrible experience when she was a kid witnessing some men killing her dad, and that's always been, you know, with her and she goes on a journey of finding these people and doing justice to her dad and but that pain turns into anger and rage and sometimes, you know, she's really new to this. John Wick is very experienced, and she's not. She's just starting in this world, and she will have to learn the consequences of not listening to people's advice and telling her to stop pursuing this or that. And you know, when you let the emotions get the best of you, you can get yourself in trouble.

The full interview is below:

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025.

Be sure to check out all of the updates that Lionsgate had to offer the world at their CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas!