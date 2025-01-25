A producer behind the John Wick films confirmed how old Keanu Reeves' titular hero is.

The very first film, which was released in 2014, follows the formerly retired titular assassin, who had been out of the game for five years. Before that, though, John Wick had been in the business for a long time––a stretch that is never concretely defined.

How Old Is John Wick In the Movies?

He Is Older Than One Might Think

In a short but sweet fashion, John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk confirmed to The Direct that he considers Keanu Reeves' character to be 52 years old during the events of the four-film franchise.

It's important to remember the timeline of these films. As Iwanyk went on to explain, the first three John Wick installments are set over just a few weeks, with Chapter 4 occurring roughly eight months after that:

"The first three movies take place in like, two months. And then John Wick 4 takes place like eight months later when he's recovering from his injuries. So, the decade of storytelling is really just about a year of this guy's life."

While the protagonist may be 52 years old, Keanu Reeves himself was a few years younger (49 years old) when he started filming the first John Wick film in 2014.

However, for the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 5 (which does not currently have a release window or story information), the story could easily initiate a massive time-tump to play catch up.

The next movie in the franchise will be Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas, and will follow her assassin, Eve Macarro, looking to make a name for herself in the criminal underground that John Wick is trying to desperately get out of (read more about the Ballerina plot here).

The upcoming Ballerina film takes place between the events of Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

In addition to the Ana de Armas spinoff and Chapter 5, more than a few other John Wick projects are in development, including an anime movie, a new television series, and a film focused on Caine from Chapter 4.

All the John Wick movies can be purchased digitally. Ballerina is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.