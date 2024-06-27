Here's everything to know about the potential release of John Wick Chapter 5.

John Wick has become an action film phenomenon. Created by Derek Kolstad, the franchise stars Keanu Reeves as a legendary hitman drawn back into the criminal underworld.

The franchise started in 2014, has released four films, and is expanding with spin-offs like The Continental series in 2023, Ballerina in 2025, and an Untitled Caine film. Collectively, the first four chapters have grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

With it now being a major Hollywood franchise, where does the next proper chapter of the John Wick saga fit in?

When Will John Wick Chapter 5 Release?

The original plan (per Deadline) was to film John Wick Chapter 5 back-to-back with Chapter 4, but that ultimately didn't come to fruition.

Director Chad Stahelski was non-commital about Chapter 5 during the release of Chapter 4, which didn't come as a surprise to fans who saw the definitive ending in March 2023.

However, Lionsgate announced that John Wick 5 would be in early development in May 2023. Former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake said during the Q4 meeting that the John Wick franchise plans to expand.

He added that this included John Wick 5, and fans should expect "a regular cadence of 'John Wick'" moving forward:

"We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, 'The Continental', will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of 'John Wick.'"

The 2023 writers' strike initially affected progress, but John Wick 5 has begun writing, according to Drake during an earnings call in November 2023.

He confirmed Lionsgate's plans for "multiple spin-offs" as well as John Wick Chapter 5, which is now in progress at the studio:

"On the Wick side we got multiple spin-offs and 'Wick Five.' We started to work on (it) right when the writer's strike started and we've gotten back to work as soon as it ended."

Due to the 2023 setback, the release of John Wick Chapter 5 is now anticipated for 2026, though a 2027 debut remains possible.

This timeline factors in the concurrent development of the spin-off featuring Donnie Yen's character, Caine, which is being creatively overseen by director Chad Stahelski, albeit not directed by him. This could potentially affect the production schedule.

The largest gap between John Wick chapters was from 2019 to 2023, which worked through its production issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who's Cast in John Wick Chapter 5?

The impossible question: Will Keanu Reeves return as John Wick?

John Wick: Chapter 4 concludes with John seemingly dying after a duel to break free from the High Table, where he imagines seeing his late wife before collapsing at the Basilica of Sacré Coeur.

The film ends with Winston and the Bowery King visiting John's grave, two potential cast members for Chapter 5.

Director Chad Stahelski disclosed in an interview with Empire that an alternate ending was filmed where John undoubtedly survives, but test audiences preferred the more ambiguous conclusion.

This uncertainty sparked speculation about Keanu Reeves' potential return for John Wick Chapter 5, with many explanations for a possible return.

Other returning characters speculated for John Wick 5's cast include Shamier Anderson's Mr. Nobody and Donnie Yen's Caine. There's also speculation about the potential appearance of Ana de Armas as Rooney, following her introduction in 2025's Ballerina.

What Will Happen in John Wick Chapter 5?

Since there's no John Wick 5 without the man himself, how would he survive?

The movie doesn't explicitly show John's death; he collapses after the duel, but his actual death is not depicted on screen. This lack of a clear death scene leaves room for interpretation.

Secondly, John’s burial is not shown, and the scene where Winston and the Bowery King visit his grave appears to be set sometime after his supposed death, suggesting the possibility that his death was staged.

Winston and the Bowery King have the resources and power to help John fake his death, as demonstrated by their past support and intricate connections within the criminal underworld.

Stahelski told The Direct that "the trick is how you be repetitive with individuality" without becoming boring or overdone. So clearly, for him to return as director, there will need to be a strong sense of individuality for Chapter 5.

In addition to John's presumed "resurrection," during a post-credits scene in Chapter 4, Caine, now free from the High Table, reunites with his daughter. He is then confronted by Akira, seeking revenge for her father's death at Caine's hands.

This sequence underscores the series' theme of cyclical vengeance and hints at a potential spin-off for Rina Sawayama's character.

Given Sawayama's prominent role as a formidable concierge, there's speculation she could ally with Ana de Armas' character to pursue vengeance for their fathers, setting the stage for new narratives in the John Wick universe. This post-credits scene could also be followed up in the Caine spin-off film.

John Wick 1-3 are streaming on Peacock, and Chapter 4 is available on Starz.