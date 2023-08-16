John Wick 5: Potential Release, Cast & Everything We Know

It is currently unknown if John Wick 5 is still in development, but here is everything we know about the potential Keanu Reeves sequel.

The John Wick franchise has thrived since its small beginnings in 2014.

What once was supposed to be a small straight-to-DVD movie from stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski has turned into one of the most beloved cinematic universes going.

After four films under the watchful eye of Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves, the franchise's first big screen spin-off is set for next year in the Ana De Armas-led Ballerina and even a streaming prequel show The Continental, which is due out later this year.

When Will John Wick 5 Release?

Despite being initially announced alongside John Wick: Chapter 4, there is no official release timing for John Wick 5, and it remains unknown if a fifth film will ever actually happen.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, John Wick director Chad Stehelski expressed, he "wouldn't mind doing [John Wick 5]," but also feels like "[they] feel like [they] ended it" with Chapter 4:

"The real question you ask yourself is not, ‘Do I want it?’ Yes, I wouldn't mind doing it. We just tried to knock it out of the park. We tried to put everything on the table, take nothing, and leave it all. Like, ‘Fuck it, every idea. We're not saving anything. We're not trying to build. Just everything you got, leave it there.’ We feel we put everything we had into 'John Wick 4,' and we feel we completed the cycle. We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, ‘You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun.’"

He added he has "bookcases and shelves of notebooks with hundreds of ideas" for a fifth film, but just does not feel ready to take a stab at it:

"Right now, if you put a gun in my head, you might as well shoot me. Because I'm kind of fried. But it doesn't mean… Like if you look behind there are bookcases and shelves of notebooks with hundreds of ideas for other set pieces and stuff. If I wake up tomorrow and there's an idea to entertain the audience that we feel is really gonna deliver and not be just a cash grab. Yeah, I'd research it and go down that road. I just, I don't have that today."

This is in line with previous comments from the director, telling ScreenRant in March 2023 that he has "ideas, fragments of stuff," but "[thinks he needs] a little time to breathe:"

"Again, super grateful for that opportunity and if it does come to fruition sometime in the future, I don’t know what John Wick 5 is right now, I may have thoughts, we have ideas, fragments of stuff, but I think I need a little time to breathe and see how this one does… All I see when I watch are my mistakes, and shortcomings, and like ‘Ah, could have, would have, should have."

Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said during a 2023 earnings call (via ComicBook) that John Wick 5 was in development (despite what Stahelski has said), outlining that fans should expect "a regular cadence of John Wick" going forward:

“What is official is that, as you know, 'Ballerina' is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We’re in development on three others, including ['John Wick 5'] and including television series, 'The Continental,' will be airing soon. And so, we’re building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.”

So, while the John Wick filmmaker may not be quite ready for John Wick 5, the studio seems to be operating under the assumption that a fifth film is going to happen.

If it is to happen with Stahelski in the director's chair, then one should not expect it to get in front of cameras for at least two years (2025), with a release date a year later in 2026.

And if Lionsgate wants it sooner, then the movie could possibly go ahead without the filmmaker who has been behind the series since the very beginning.

What Could Happen In John Wick 5?

If/when John Wick 5 does happen, it will be fascinating to see where the next gun-slinging sequel goes.

At the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves' titular assassin is presumed dead with his debt paid to the mysterious Table. For a fifth movie, Reeves' Mr. Wick will have to be revived in some way, with a new threat to take on.

One direction the movie could go would be right up to the top of the Table itself. Despite playing a role in every single John Wick film, the organization has remained fairly nebulous.

John Wick 5 could change this, putting a face to the name, having John go after the very head of the organization that caused him so much trouble, to begin with. And what better way to get to the top of an all-knowing cabal like the Table than under the guise of death?

In a conversation with The Direct, Chad Stahelski revealed some of the actors who he would love to work with in the franchise, including names like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Jurnee Smollett, who could all play perfect head-of-the-Table-level villains.

John Wick 5 Cast: Who Would Return?

Keanu Reeves - John Wick

After years of running from the Table, Keanu Reeves' John Wick finally settled his debts with the mysterious organization, seemingly dying at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4.

However, the character's death was left ambiguous, meaning there is always the possibility he come back for one last adventure in the world of international assassination.

Ian McShane - Winston Scott

A friend and compatriot of Reeves' John Wick, is Ian McShane's lovable Winston Scott. The elder statesman of the John Wick franchise and former manager of the New York Continental was last seen looking over John's grave alongside the Bowry King.

While it remains unknown if John is actually dead, it seems as though Winston may know the true fate of this face of the franchise, and - if he is still alive - Winston may come calling for one last job.

Laurence Fishburne - Bowery King

Laurence Fishburne joins his former Matrix co-star as the Bowery King in the John Wick universe. This ruler of the underground has helped John as he evaded the assassins of the world throughout the years.

Seeing as Fishburne's Bowery King runs a global intelligence organization (the Soup Kitchen), he very likely knows if Mr. Wick survived the events of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Donnie Yen - Caine

Introduced in John Wick 4, legendary martial artist and actor Donnie Yen joined the action-packed universe as Caine. This blind assassin (and former friend of John Wick) was hired to kill Keanu Reeves' titular assassin, until reconciling with him at the end of the film.

Caine was last seen in John Wick 4's post-credits scene, seemingly setting up a future for the character in the franchise, as he was confronted by Akria from his attack on the Tokyo Continental at the beginning of the fourth film.

Shamier Anderson - Tracker

Another character ripe for a John Wick spin-off is Tracker (played by Canadian actor Shamier Anderson). Anderson's bounty hunter was in the chase to kill John Wick for profit. However, after being helped by Reeves' Mr. Wick, he changed his mind, helping the assassin on the run.

It is still unknown who exactly Tracker is or where he came from, so surely, if a fifth film were to happen, his backstory could be ripe for cracking wide open.

John Wick 5 Trailer: When Would It Come Out?

No trailer information for John Wick 5 is currently available, as the film does not yet have a release date.

However, the John Wick films (since John Wick: Chapter 2) have had their first trailer debut roughly six months prior to the film's release date.

Therefore, if/when John Wick 5 is officially dated, fans can (and should) expect a trailer within six months of that release date.

Another place a John Wick 5 trailer could pop up - if it were to get in front of cameras soon - would be either as a stinger for the upcoming Ballerina spin-off film (set to release in 2024), or as one of the previews attached to the film in its theatrical release.

Would John Wick 5 Be the Last One?

Originally, the plan was for John Wick 5 to be the last of the hit action movie franchise.

Chapter 4 and 5 were announced alongside each other back in 2019, initially set to film back-to-back and serve as a two-part closing duology to finish out the series; however that was years ago, and plans have seemingly changed (especially given the current star of John Wick in-universe).

However, if/when the series does come back for a fifth film, it will likely be the last mainline John Wick movie (at least with Keanu Reeves in the title role). Reeves is currently 58 years old and will be in his early sixties by the time John Wick 5 would come out.

Making a John Wick movie is a demanding effort for Reeves and the franchise filmmakers. Reeves notably performs as many (if not all) of the stunts in each John Wick film, and he can only do this for so long.

Even adrenaline junkies like Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise (star of the Mission: Impossible franchise), can't stop the inevitable crawl of Father Time, with the latter likely hanging it up after next year's Mission Impossible 8. Because of this, it feels probable that if John Wick 5 does happen, it would be Reeves' last go-round the action-packed race track.

However, that does not mean it would be the last fans hear of the John Wick name, with the series getting into the spin-off game with Ballerina and The Continental.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is available for purchase both digitally and physically now.