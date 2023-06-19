Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

Fans now know critics' initial reactions from the first official screenings of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Mission Impossible 7 Earns Rave Critic Reviews

Paramount

Critics took to social media to share their first reactions to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 after the movie had its world premiere event.

Screen Rant's Joe Deckelmeier called this his new favorite movie from the series, offering plenty of praise to franchise newcomer Hayley Atwell in the process:

"'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning' this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite 'Mission: Impossible' film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing!"

Collider's Steven Weintraub described Mission Impossible 7 as "incredible" and "one of the best films" he's seen in 2023, noting that fans need to see it on the big screen if possible:

"'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning' is incredible. The fastest 2 hr 30 min movie I’ve seen in a long time. One of the best films I’ve seen this year and Tom Cruise has done it again. Demands to be seen on the biggest screen. Cannot recommend this movie enough."

Weintraub was also surprised at how much he enjoyed Atwell's performance, calling her "a fantastic addition" to the Mission: Impossible movies:

"Big surprise was how much I loved Hayley Atwell in the film. I’ve always been a fan but she is a fantastic addition to the franchise and is a HUGE part of the movie."

BackstageOL described the sequel as "a culmination of the highlights" of everything in the series so far while also being a perfect set-up for its 2024 sequel

"Can confirm.... 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning' is a PURE ADRENALINE RUSH!! 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning' feels like a culmination of the highlights in the 'MI' series while delivering on the important story beats and sets up part 2 BEAUTIFULLY! The action set pieces will BLOW YOUR MIND"

Collider's Perri Nemiroff called Mission Impossible 7 "another winner for the franchise" and highlighted how good the production value and set pieces were, praising the way the team "[captured] things in camera" visually:

"'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part 1' is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. The emphasis on capturing things in camera makes a HUGE difference, and you can feel it. Also really dug the mission this time around and how the technology they’re after factors into the characters' individual arcs."

