Watch Top Gun: Maverick Online: Where & When to Stream Revealed

Top Gun: Maverick surpassed expectations when it premiered in theaters, and now, fans will soon get to enjoy the modern Tom Cruise classic in the comfort of their homes with the announcement of a streaming release date.

The film served as the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 Top Gun movie where Cruise returned to reprise his iconic role on the big screen. Top Gun: Maverick ultimately shattered the box office when it became the highest-grossing movie of 2022 (so far) while also showcasing incredible and consistent legs during its theatrical run.

Not only that, but Top Gun: Maverick also earned the title of Tom Cruise's highest-grossing movie ever after earning $1.4 billion.

And now, after its historic run, a promising update for fans who still haven't seen the movie was revealed.

How to Stream Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount

As per Paramount, via Variety, Top Gun: Maverick is confirmed to be available for streaming when it debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and other markets, namely the U.K. and Latin America.

The movie's release is timely since Christmas is just around the corner.

Top Gun: Maverick's upcoming debut on Paramount+ seems poised to add more subscribers to the streaming service, which is advantageous for them and Paramount Pictures in general. As of the third quarter of 2022 (per Statista), Paramount+ has up to over 66 million subscribers worldwide, and it looks like this count will increase in time for the holiday season.

Aside from Paramount+, Top Gun: Maverick is also available for purchase on all major digital platforms. The sequel can be rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies, Vudu, and Apple TV.

Top Gun: Maverick also has a physical release which includes tons of special features, such as deleted scenes, a special look at how the aerial scenes were filmed, and music videos for the film's soundtrack singles (One Republic's I Ain't Worried and Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand).

With Top Gun: Maverick's Paramount+ release all set, fans from the aforementioned countries will get the chance to relive the iconic scenes from Tom Cruise's latest hit sequel while also celebrating Christmas in the skies.