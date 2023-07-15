With Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 now in theaters, fans are wondering when the film will start streaming online.

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie's latest espionage epic, Mission Impossible 7, was released to a hero's welcome, as critics have eaten up IMF agent Ethan Hunt's latest globe-trotting adventure.

The film currently sits at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes (after peaking at 99%), making it the highest-rated movie of Tom Cruise's illustrious 40-year career.

But when can audiences expect the film to hit Paramount+?

Paramount Pictures

While it remains unknown exactly when Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 will start streaming online, one can use past Paramount films to best predicts its Paramount+ release.

Mission Impossible 7 is one of the biggest releases for Paramount of the year, and will likely enjoy a lengthy run in theaters, similar to Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick last year.

That film came to Paramount's streaming service in December 2022, 209 days after its initial theatrical release.

While that may be on the longer end, as Maverick enjoyed an extended run in theaters, there is the possibility Paramount opts for a similar strategy when it comes to Mission Impossible 7. If so, this would put the film's streaming debut on February 6, 2024.

Aside from Top Gun 2, the studio has followed a similar release plan to many of its other major blockbuster films from the last year or so.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (46 days), Scream 6 (50 days), and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (46 days), all enjoyed much shorter exclusive theatrical windows than Maverick.

If Dead Reckoning were to follow suit and release on streaming somewhere around 50 days after its big screen debut, then the movie would hit Paramount+ somewhere around August 31.

In summation, if Mission Impossible 7 has strong legs at the box office (as it looks like it will have), plus, factoring in the ongoing shift in streaming strategy across Hollywood, Paramount could very well push that Paramount+ release date out to November or December.

If the movie does not perform as expected, then it could stream online a little earlier (but still further out than some of the studio's other tentpole films), in September or October.

When Will Dead Reckoning Be Available to Purchase?

Paramount Pictures

Before Dead Reckoning Part 1 comes to streaming it will have to hit digital storefronts around the world first.

The movie will likely not be rushed to on-demand like some recent summer blockbusters, as all signs are pointing to it enjoying a long and successful run at the box office.

If this happens and Paramount shifts its streaming release for Mission Impossible 7 out from its typical 50 day-mark to some time in the fall or early winter, then the movie will almost certainly hit digital by the end of the summer.

It could even potentially hit PVOD around 50 days out from release (August 31), before coming to Paramount+ a little while later in either September/October or November/December.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is now playing in theaters worldwide.