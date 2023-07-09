Tom Cruise's Next Movie Gets Record-Breaking Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 broke a major Rotten Tomatoes record for the actor.

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Over the years, the fan-favorite actor has been featured in many hits, such as Mission Impossible movies, Edge of Tomorrow, Rain Man, and Top Gun: Maverick.

The common denominator among these films is that they received high praise from fans and critics, and the trend seems to continue in the latest Mission Impossible entry.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Makes Rotten Tomatoes History

Paramount

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 currently has a 99% critic approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, breaking the record previously set by Mission Impossible: Fallout (97%) as the highest-rated Tom Cruise movie on the website.

This score comes after early strong reactions from critics for Dead Reckoning, with some sharing that it's "one of the best movies [this year]" while others described it as a "culmination of the highlights" of everything in the franchise.

After Dead Reckoning and Fallout, Top Gun: Maverick lands the third spot among Tom Cruise movies with a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although it serves as the first part of a much larger story, Dead Reckoning is poised to become a massive hit, considering that it continues the trend of Mission Impossible films receiving higher critic scores than its predecessor.

Mission: Impossible III's 71% critic score was significantly higher than Mission: Impossible II's 56%. This continued with Ghost Protocol (93%), Rogue Nation (94%), and Fallout (97%).

Here are the eleven Tom Cruise movies with the highest Rotten Tomatoes critic scores:

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - 97% Top Gun: Maverick - 96% Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation - 94% Mission: Impossible -Ghost Protocol - 93% Risky Business - 92% Edge of Tomorrow - 91% Minority Report - 90% Rain Man - 89% The Color of Money - 88% Space Station - 87% Collateral - 86%

What To Expect in Tom Cruise’s Latest Mission Impossible Movie

The fact that the next Mission Impossible movie broke a previous record for Tom Cruise on Rotten Tomatoes is significant. In fact, this new achievement is set to boost anticipation for the film ahead of its theatrical premiere.

Dead Reckoning serves as the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, bringing back Cruise in his iconic role as Ethan Hunt.

While the movie's exact plot is still shrouded in secrecy, the upcoming film is confirmed to bring back franchise mainstays and exciting newcomers as the fate of humanity hangs in the balance due to the emergence of a new threat.

Marketing for the film has been ramping up in the past weeks, highlighted by the crazy stunts that Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have developed for the movie and its intriguing story.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to premiere in theaters on Wednesday, July 12.