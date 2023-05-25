Mission Impossible 7 Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

Weeks before its release, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One now boasts a record-breaking runtime.

Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission Impossible 7 is set to begin the end of the thrilling spy franchise, after nearly thirty in the spotlight.

Dead Reckoning Part One sees all the usual players return for another adventure, with newcomers like MCU mainstay Hayley Atwell joining in on the fun.

According to reports, the film has had "insane" reactions out of test screenings but had been described as "still too long" by the studio.

Mission Impossible 7 Breaks Franchise Record

As revealed by IGN, Mission Impossible 7 will be the longest film in Tom Cruise's globe-trotting franchise.

Dead Reckoning Part One will clock in at 2 hours and 36 minutes without credits, breaking the record for the longest Mission: Impossible film.

To compare, below is the full list of MI movies and their runtimes (including credits):

Mission: Impossible - 1 hour and 50 minutes

Mission: Impossible 2 - 2 hours and 4 minutes

Mission: Impossible III - 2 hours and 6 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol - 2 hours and 13 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation - 2 hours and 11 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Fallout - 2 hours and 27 minutes

