Mission Impossible 7 Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

Mission Impossible 7 Tom Cruise
Weeks before its release, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One now boasts a record-breaking runtime. 

Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission Impossible 7 is set to begin the end of the thrilling spy franchise, after nearly thirty in the spotlight. 

Dead Reckoning Part One sees all the usual players return for another adventure, with newcomers like MCU mainstay Hayley Atwell joining in on the fun. 

According to reports, the film has had "insane" reactions out of test screenings but had been described as "still too long" by the studio. 

Mission Impossible 7 Breaks Franchise Record

Mission Impossible 7 poster
Paramount

As revealed by IGN, Mission Impossible 7 will be the longest film in Tom Cruise's globe-trotting franchise. 

Dead Reckoning Part One will clock in at 2 hours and 36 minutes without credits, breaking the record for the longest Mission: Impossible film.

To compare, below is the full list of MI movies and their runtimes (including credits): 

  • Mission: Impossible - 1 hour and 50 minutes
  • Mission: Impossible 2 - 2 hours and 4 minutes
  • Mission: Impossible III - 2 hours and 6 minutes
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol - 2 hours and 13 minutes
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation - 2 hours and 11 minutes
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout - 2 hours and 27 minutes

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

