Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Lengthy Runtime Revealed by New Listing

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's record-breaking runtime was officially revealed.

The next film in line for the MCU is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will round out the Guardians trilogy and bring an end to the franchise.

The story for the upcoming movie has been teased as being "emotional" and "beautiful," and the trailers that were released for Vol. 3 echo her comments.

Director James Gunn recently stated that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be "longer than 1 & 2," but didn't actually give a specific runtime.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Official Runtime Revealed

Marvel

According to an official listing on ticket seller Atom Tickets, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes.

This will set a new record, making Vol. 3 the longest film in the entire Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Atom Tickets

For reference, Guardians of the Galaxy was 2 hours and 2 minutes long, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was 2 hours and 17 minutes, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was only 44 minutes.

This runtime would also tie the movie with Avengers: Infinity War as the fourth longest MCU movie ever, beating out gargantuan films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Captain America: Civil War, but not quite reaching the lengths of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avengers: Endgame:

Avengers: Endgame - 3 hours, 1 minute

- 3 hours, 1 minute Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 2 hours, 41 minutes

- 2 hours, 41 minutes Eternals - 2 hours, 36 minutes

- 2 hours, 36 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Avengers: Infinity War - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes

- 2 hours, 28 minutes Captain America: Civil War - 2 hours, 27 minutes

- 2 hours, 27 minutes The Avengers - 2 hours, 23 minutes

- 2 hours, 23 minutes Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2 hours, 21 minutes

- 2 hours, 21 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 2 hours, 17 minutes

Why Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is Longer

As previously mentioned, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is going to take the emotional aspects of the first two films and crank them up to 11.

It was already confirmed that this will be the last movie in the MCU that Dave Bautista's Drax appears, and one of the official trailers showcased baby Rocket enduring some grueling torture.

Vol. 3 is also set to introduce Will Poulter's Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary into the MCU.

With all of those elements present in the same film, it only makes sense for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to have such a long runtime.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5.