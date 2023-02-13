New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer Reveals Brutal Rocket Scene

Rocket Raccoon Guardians of the Galaxy 3
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's new trailer showcased more exciting footage of the MCU's cosmic protectors, but it also included one brutal scene featuring Bradley Cooper's Rocket Racoon

Guardians 3 Explores Rocket's Brutal Origin

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. 

Alongside some action-packed footage, a brief shot of a young Rocket clamped in what appears to be an operating room was unveiled, indicating that the threequel will finally explore the MCU hero's brutal origin: 

Rocket Racoon, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Marvel Studios

Watch the trailer below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

