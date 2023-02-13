New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Trailer Reveals Brutal Rocket Scene

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's new trailer showcased more exciting footage of the MCU's cosmic protectors, but it also included one brutal scene featuring Bradley Cooper's Rocket Racoon.

Guardians 3 Explores Rocket's Brutal Origin

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Alongside some action-packed footage, a brief shot of a young Rocket clamped in what appears to be an operating room was unveiled, indicating that the threequel will finally explore the MCU hero's brutal origin:

