Watch: Rocket's Heartbreaking MCU Backstory Revealed In New Video

Marvel Reveals Emotional Guardians 3 Clip Featuring Rocket

Collider officially released a brand-new clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, showcasing an emotional preview of Rocket Raccoon's MCU origin story.

The 97-second clip shows four animals in separate enclosures, with all of them talking about their future time in "the new world."

These four animals are Rocket Raccoon, Lylla the Otter, Teefs the Walrus, and Floor the Rabbit. The footage showed that all of them have robotic appendages and fixtures.

Marvel Studios

The otter points out that they will need names when "sire" moves them to the new world, with her later proclaiming that her name will be Lylla.

Marvel Studios

The Walrus then claims that his name will be Teefs, with him saying that his name is the most prominent.

Marvel Studios

The rabbit says that her name will be floor because she is lying on the floor.

The raccoon then expresses his hopes of creating "great machines that fly" so that he and his friends will fly together "into the forever and beautiful sky" before saying that his name will be Rocket.

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn confirmed to Collider that Linda Cardellini, who previously portrayed Laura Barton in the Avengers films, is the voice of Lylla, Asim Chaudhry is Teefs, and Mikaela Hoover voices Floor.

The full clip can be seen below:

