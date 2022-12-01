Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Baby Rocket Raccoon

Marvel fans are losing it over baby Rocket, as seen in the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The newly released teaser had a lot for audiences to take in. For one, there was the debut of Chukwudi Iwuji’s villain, the High Evolutionary. Fans even got to see his Counter-Earth, which is essentially a doppelgänger planet full of animal-human hybrids.

The trailer also hints at Peter Quill’s continued struggles following the death and reappearance of Gamora in his life. This was also seen in the recently released Holiday Special on Disney+, where Mantis and Drax stole Kevin Bacon to cheer up their teammate.

Most important, however, is the focus on Rocket. This movie will finally be exploring his origin story, which can be glimpsed throughout the teaser.

One of these peeks includes a shot of a baby Rocket, and it’s already set the internet ablaze.

Fans Would Die for Baby Rocket

Marvel Studios just released the first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at CCXP, an entertainment and comic convention in Brazil.

Twitter user @ItsTimmyBaby_ threatened that "[they'd] be pissed" if Rocket is killed in the upcoming threequel:

"I promise you if they touch Rocket imma be pissed at Marvel."

@karmakaryey made it clear, in all caps, that "[THEY] CARE VERY DEEPLY FOR BABY ROCKET."

Some fans "started sobbing" when baby Rocket came on the screen—or at least @wandxmaxi did:

"I started sobbing at baby Rocket and if something happens to him I'm gonna go insane fr."

@thomp1987 admitted that "[his] heart cannot take baby Rocket already:"

"My heart cannot take baby Rocket already. [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] is gonna be a proper emotional one, isn't it?"

@CDavisStudio emphasized that he's "not ready for baby Rocket," while @ollsen added herself to the party of people who were "sobbing over [the] baby [version of Bradley Cooper's hero]."

While @otpjoker claimed to have "begged" James Gunn to not break her heart, clearly he didn't listen, as the cute young animal did the job:

"I begged you not to break our hearts... you showed us baby Rocket... that means you're breaking our hearts."

For @belovamaximoff, it was "the transition from baby Rocket to older Rocket [that] broke [her] heart."

@PINKSEBASTIAN seemed convinced that Rocket is not going to be making it our of Vol. 3 alive:

"The way everyone's screaming and crying in the [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] trailer and the baby rocket shots yeah... my fav guardian is dying next."

@hostwiththemost seemed to take the new development a little cynically, as he pointed out that while "he's adorable... [he'll] be made into so many forms of merchandise... baby Yoda all over again."

Another fan, @karensmyidol, was confident that Rocket's time is for sure running out:

"Oh this movie's going to make me cry, Rocket's going to die isn't he? I'm still not over the baby Rocket clip fbjsiskidkwkw."

Is Rocket's Time Over?

There's no denying that Rocket's chances don't look very good to make it out of Vol. 3 alive. If he does end up dying, then at least he will have had an entire movie telling his story.

Seeing as he is one of the most beloved characters in all of the MCU, it's long been overdue. Rocket is also a digital creation, so he'd be the easiest character to keep around the longest. He could easily stick around for decades.

All of these allusions to his death could be red herrings as well. While everyone is talking about Rocket dying, there's certainly a lot less focus on the shots that see Drax with a hole in his chest or an unconscious Peter Quill.

The trailer also revealed that Rocket is getting some company in the form of another anthropomorphic animal friend: Lylla, the otter. It's not super clear when those scenes place, so there's no telling yet if she'll play into the events of the present day.

He'll also have Cosmo this time around—hopefully, they can get along.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.