First Look at Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Scary Main Villain Revealed (Photos)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 high evolutionary
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to cap off the main trilogy of Peter Quill and his ragtag team of misfits, but doing so requires them to face a maniacal new MCU villain that was revealed in its new trailer. 

While the discussion surrounding Vol. 3 has been centered around the last adventure of this iteration of the Guardians, the attention has slowly been shifting to its main villain, the High Evolutionary, who is a character portrayed by Peacemaker actor Chuduwuki Iwuji.

The Guardians actor previously described his High Evolutionary as "narcissistic" and "sociopathic" while also bringing a "Shakespearean" touch to his personality. 

Vol. 3 director James Gunn also teased that Iwuji's performance in the threequel is "truly explosive," thus drumming up more anticipation for his arrival. 

Now, a terrifying new look at the High Evolutionary has been finally revealed. 

MCU's High Evolutionary Revealed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's first trailer officially revealed the first look at Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, the threequel's maniacal and terrifying new villain. 

The trailer unveiled a glimpse at the High Evolutionary observing his test subjects: 

Chudwuki Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Marvel Studios

A close-up shot of the High Evolutionary's cybernetic skeleton was also revealed:

High Evolutionary, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Marvel Studios

A menacing look at the High Evolutionary was also included in the trailer:

High Evolutionary
Marvel Studios

Will the High Evolutionary Kill Some of the Guardians?

Although the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's first trailer didn't feature any speaking lines from the High Evolutionary, the footage of the villain is more than enough to cement the idea that he is a formidable foe for the team. 

Aside from the "sociopathic" description and James Gunn's tease of the "explosive" performance of villain actor Chuduwuki Iwuji, it is still unknown how and why the High Evolutionary decides to attack the Guardians. 

The villain could've taken notice of Rocket's part in saving the universe against Thanos, thus ultimately deciding to kidnap him away from the Guardians. As a result, Peter Quill and the rest of the team will then save him from the High Evolutionary's clutches, leading to an eventful showdown. 

Given that Gunn already confirmed that this is the end of the road for this iteration of Guardians, there's a high chance that the High Evolutionary will end up killing Rocket or even some other members of the team. 

If the High Evolutionary ends up killing some of the Guardians, then his description of being a sociopathic villain will be fulfilled in the threequel. 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.

LATEST NEWS

Daredevil: Born Again Casts Sopranos Prequel Actor In Major Role
Did Daisy Ridley Just Tease Her Star Wars Return on Instagram?
New Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Returns to Coruscant
Kevin Feige Jokes About James Gunn Leaving Marvel for DC
Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Baby Rocket Raccoon

TRENDING

Disney Starts Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Marketing In a Big Way (Photos)
Black Panther 2 Disney+ Release Date Gets Discouraging Update
Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Universe Recasting 1 Character for Upcoming Spin-off
The Flash Season 9 Gets Discouraging Release Update
James Gunn Defends MCU’s Controversial Sebastian Stan Bucky Decision