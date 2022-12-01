First Look at Guardians of the Galaxy 3's Scary Main Villain Revealed (Photos)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to cap off the main trilogy of Peter Quill and his ragtag team of misfits, but doing so requires them to face a maniacal new MCU villain that was revealed in its new trailer.

While the discussion surrounding Vol. 3 has been centered around the last adventure of this iteration of the Guardians, the attention has slowly been shifting to its main villain, the High Evolutionary, who is a character portrayed by Peacemaker actor Chuduwuki Iwuji.

The Guardians actor previously described his High Evolutionary as "narcissistic" and "sociopathic" while also bringing a "Shakespearean" touch to his personality.

Vol. 3 director James Gunn also teased that Iwuji's performance in the threequel is "truly explosive," thus drumming up more anticipation for his arrival.

Now, a terrifying new look at the High Evolutionary has been finally revealed.

MCU's High Evolutionary Revealed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's first trailer officially revealed the first look at Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, the threequel's maniacal and terrifying new villain.

The trailer unveiled a glimpse at the High Evolutionary observing his test subjects:

Marvel Studios

A close-up shot of the High Evolutionary's cybernetic skeleton was also revealed:

Marvel Studios

A menacing look at the High Evolutionary was also included in the trailer:

Marvel Studios

Will the High Evolutionary Kill Some of the Guardians?

Although the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's first trailer didn't feature any speaking lines from the High Evolutionary, the footage of the villain is more than enough to cement the idea that he is a formidable foe for the team.

Aside from the "sociopathic" description and James Gunn's tease of the "explosive" performance of villain actor Chuduwuki Iwuji, it is still unknown how and why the High Evolutionary decides to attack the Guardians.

The villain could've taken notice of Rocket's part in saving the universe against Thanos, thus ultimately deciding to kidnap him away from the Guardians. As a result, Peter Quill and the rest of the team will then save him from the High Evolutionary's clutches, leading to an eventful showdown.

Given that Gunn already confirmed that this is the end of the road for this iteration of Guardians, there's a high chance that the High Evolutionary will end up killing Rocket or even some other members of the team.

If the High Evolutionary ends up killing some of the Guardians, then his description of being a sociopathic villain will be fulfilled in the threequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.