Disney Teases Rocket’s Dire Fate In Guardians Vol. 3

A new plot synopsis has uncovered some critical details about what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has in store for one fan-favorite member.

James Gunn recently confirmed that besides Star-Lord, Rocket the Racoon is the secret hero of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

This is certainly not surprising, as Gunn has shared that he has a “special closeness to the character” and felt that he had to finish Rocket’s story before the director officially leaves the MCU.

The final Guardians film promises to be a Rocket-centric tearjerker, but more surprises await before this MCU franchise ends.

Turmoil for Fan Favorite Guardian Rocket the Racoon

Disney shared a new synopsis before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol .3 releases later in the year.

It has been teased that Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), better known as Star-lord, is still reeling from the events of Avengers: Endgame, where he lost the love of his life Gamora (Zoe Saldaña).

However, while the protagonist is still grieving the loss, he will have to "rally his team around him" to prevent losing another team member.

"Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission."

The synopsis has revealed that the Guardians must embark "on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life."

“To save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

The stakes are higher than ever; if he fails to do so, losing Rocket could mean “the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

This synopsis comes after an earlier synopsis released with the film's trailer last month.

Here, fans were told that Peter was still reeling from the loss of Gamora but now must "rally his team... to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own."

Marvel Studios has now confirmed that the "one of their own" alluded to in the initial synopsis is none other than Rocket the Racoon.

This may come as no surprise, given that Rocket's turbulent past has been a mainstay of the promotional material, including playing a significant role in the film's trailer.

"In Marvel Studios’ 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

A Rocket-Powered Finale for Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies have been known to be some of the MCU's more emotional outings. Each installment sees universal themes of friendship and family play out on an epic scale.

These franchise trademarks show no signs of changing, as James Gunn has confirmed that the final film will be "much more mature" than its predecessors.

The trailer offered a glimpse of the poignant story to come, with Peter Quill seen grieving hysterically over something unknown, perhaps grappling with just how vital this last mission is.

After all, he is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of Gamora, and it seems that fans may be saying goodbye to another family member.

Fans have speculated about who this could be, and Drax and Rocket seem to be high up on the list of those who may be lost in the upcoming movie.

Of course, Drax actor and WWE legend Dave Bautista has already said goodbye to his MCU role, stating that while he loves the character, he "[doesn't] know if [he] want[s] Drax to be [his] legacy."

However, Rocket has seen the most development throughout the franchise, and Marvel has already dropped plenty of hints that he could be the one lost. After all, as he says in the trailer, he's "done running."

James Gunn has confirmed that there will be at least one major death in the film, but fans will have to wait a little longer to say goodbye.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theatres on May 5, 2023.