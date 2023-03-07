Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Runtime Will Set New Franchise Record

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn revealed that the Guardians' third MCU movie will set a new record with its lengthy runtime.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 looks to send the team of intergalactic team of misfits on their most emotional MCU story to date, which have been teased heavily in the threequel's first two trailers.

Tying in closely with their last solo special from Disney+ while introducing Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, the Guardians will have to pull out al the stops in order to keep their family together and save the cosmos from disaster.

And to do all that, the threequel will need an extended runtime so that all of these deep and impactful plot points can be told in the most effective way possible.

Guardians 3 Will Set New Runtime Record

Marvel

Replying to a fan question on Instagram, director James Gunn confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the longest movie in his MCU trilogy.

When asked to either confirm the movie's runtime or reveal if it's longer than the first two movies, Gunn replied that "It's longer than 1 & 2," although he didn't reveal exactly how long the threequel is.

For reference, 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy came in with a runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 clocked in at 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Last year's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ became the franchise's shortest outing at only 44 minutes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!