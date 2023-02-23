Chris Hemsworth Shares Excitement for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Long-time MCU actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor Odinson, has officially announced his excitement for James Gunn's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3..

Recently, Marvel Studios dropped quite the doozy of a trailer for the upcoming threequel starring Chris Pratt.

In it were brand new looks at Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary, some heartbreaking Rocket moments, the new Variant of Gamora, Groot being handy with weapons, and more.

Anticipation is at an all-time high, especially with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania having released.

But fans aren't the only ones excited for Vol. 3—so are some of the MCU's stars.

Thor's Looking Forward to More Guardians

Marvel

In a new tweet, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth has shown his excitement and support for the upcoming film.

While quoting a post from Chris Pratt, Hemswoth shared that he's "excited for this one," while also adding, "Asgardians of the galaxy forever."

Back in August of 2021, the star also vocally supported Simu Liu's MCU debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

"Welcome to the MCU Shang-Chi! Can't wait to see this. It's going to be epic! Out September 3rd."

Hemsworth also publicly praised 2018's Black Panther:

"Just saw [Black Panther] last night, wow wow wow, blown away, get out and see it if you haven't already!! Congrats to all involved, epic work."

The man behind Thor is hardly the only MCU celebrity to support Marvel Studios projects that aren't their own.

Not too long ago, The Marvels star Brie Larson posted about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"Is that Paul Rudd? Congrats to the Ant-Man team for the release this weekend."

The Supporting Stars of the MCU

Many fans likely forget that all of these actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also partake in seeing the new projects as they roll out, even if they aren't involved.

Though, there are certainly many who don't watch most, if any.

One does have to wonder, however, what are some of these celebrities' more negative thoughts about some of the MCU movies? They are all human, after all, so there must be projects they didn't like at all.

Sadly, given their standing in pop culture and the sheer amount of responsibility and money resting on their shoulders, those thoughts tend to stay pretty close to their chests.

Hopefully, Vol. 3 doesn't disappoint Chris Hemsworth, as Love and Thunder did for many fans around the world.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5.