Why Loki’s Jonathan Majors Avoided Watching the Marvel Show

Kang actor Jonathan Majors has admitted to not watching Loki.

Kang the Conqueror seems to be the talk of the town right now, having debuted in Disney+'s record-breaking show Loki, a series that quickly took the crown as the most-watched on the platform.

Fans are now hotly anticipating Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. The Kang actor has teased a new dimension to his character, who will be the biggest Marvel antagonist since Josh Brolin's iconic Thanos. Perhaps raising the stakes even higher than the purple titan ever due to the Multiversal threat that Kang will pose.

However, as audiences everywhere will soon sit down to see precisely what Majors will bring to the MCU when he portrays Kang in his prime next year, one particular viewer will be notably absent from Ant-Man 3's audience figures.

In a new interview, Majors has revealed why he doesn't watch his own projects, to the astonishment of his interviewers - and likely his fans too.

Jonathan Majors Won't Watch His Own Work

Speaking with Higher Learning, Majors has revealed that he doesn't watch his films or shows, a detail that will surprise many. Instead, believing that watching his own work is "not my business" and opts instead to take a bathroom break.

Such an attitude isn't rare for actors, with Majors in the company of others like esteemed actor Tom Hanks and Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield, both of whom also avoid watching their work.

Still, Majors astonished interviewers when he candidly admitted, "I don't watch 'em," even despite being told he was "absolutely nailing" his performance as He Who Remains.

Of course, the Kang actor doesn't completely shut the door on his work once his scenes are filmed. Post-production can be complex, and ADR (automated dialogue replacement) requires the performer to dub previously recorded scenes. Majors has rewatched those scenes to facilitate the process but still admits he "tries to avert [his] eyes as much as possible:"

“I’ve seen the ADR (automated dialogue replacement). So if I had to go through– ADR, for those at home, I know the homies know, but when we go through and dub it, right? Something’s messed up. Like for instance, I know I eat the apple in it, right? And so at times you go (mimics munching sounds). And they don’t want that. So I have to go through and you know put my voice on it to bump it up, you know what I mean? So I’ve seen that stuff, yeah. I mean, and I can just see a quick image and I’ll go, ‘Oh yeah, cool, cool.’ But I actually– I’m trying to avert my eyes as much as possible.”

This is something that he has warned the crew about and emphasizes that he means "no disrespect" to the director in charge of the project. It's simply just a preference. The actor clarifies he invests a lot of time and energy into the production process and will even check out his work if his friends are "on the screen:"

"I told my directors like, ‘This is all I get,’ you know what I mean? That’s all I get. I’m not gonna watch your film. No disrespect, but I’m probably [not] gonna watch it after this. And I’ve been in screenings or whatever, and I’m sitting there with folks. You’re watching, I’m over here (looks away), you know? And then, ‘Let me go to the bathroom,’ or, I’m in and out… So, I mean… if my homies are on the screen, I’ll check it out. But I know the script obviously, so I go, ‘Okay…’ And I’m out. That’s just how it goes.”

Nevertheless, despite his performance as Kang receiving a wealth of praise, it seems that Majors will not be joining when his highly anticipated performance as Kang the Conqueror kicks off Marvel's Phase 5.

These comments come after the actor admitted to the downsides of working with Marvel Studios. He pointed to the apprehensive feeling that stirs "right before the film comes out" and cites it as "probably the most unpleasant" aspect of starring in a Marvel project:

"I’ll say the worst thing would be, I get this a moment and we’re about to get there right before the film comes out, or, for instance, right before… they show a clip, there’s a [nervous] feeling that you can get that’s like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ That feeling is very… I don’t mind it. But that is probably the most unpleasant thing about doing one of these superhero movies."

Majors Remains Committed to MCU Role

Whilst Majors decides not to watch his work, his dedication and care for it cannot be understated.

The MCU is certainly benefitting from his drive to leave a lasting mark on any project he turns to. Majors is a serious actor, and he will completely dedicate himself to any role he takes on.

This can be felt in how the actor has clearly done his homework, studying how former Marvel antagonists like Loki and Ultron can shape his portrayal as the next overarching threat.

Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed has even compared the star to greats such as Marlon Brando, an actor considered one of the most influential of the 20th century.

Certainly, his energy and presence have enriched his work on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Cast, crew, and even Marvel executives have offered the highest praise for the actor.

Fans can see what mark Majors will leave on the MCU when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on February 17, 2023.