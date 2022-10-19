MCU: Kang Actor’s ‘Insane’ Marvel Training Regimen Revealed

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to finally showcase the big screen debut of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. After making his debut as He Who Remains (a Kang Variant) during the Loki Season 1 finale, the anticipation surrounding his performance alongside Team Ant-Man has been sky-high.

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd teased that he has "loved everything [Majors has] done" in the threequel's production, noting how his enthusiasm is "palpable."

Quantumania director Peyton Reed also compared Majors to "a young Marlon Brando," bringing an "energy and...presence" that raises the movie to new levels of excellence.

Now, the top executives of Marvel Studios have also taken notice of Majors' preparation for the role.

Jonathan Majors' 'Insane Work Ethic' Explained

Marvel

Loki executive producer and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard spoke with Men's Health to reveal the "insane work ethic" of Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors.

The Marvel Studios producer recalled that the actor would show up early on set every day wearing his Kang costume, then he would jog around the soundstage with his portable speaker.

In the same report, it was revealed that Majors is set to dedicate himself to several months of brutal cardio, strength training, and mental conditioning if the film requires him to portray roles like a pilot, a professional boxer, or a bodybuilder.

The actor reflected on his perfectionist way of approaching a role:

“If I’m going to bench-press 250 in a film, I need to be able to bench-press 275 a few times. 305 a few times.”

While on set, if someone hands him fake weights for a scene, Majors will look at that certain person and tell him or her in the politest, sincerest tone, "you're fucking kidding me." It was then pointed out that the actor did lift real weights during the filming of Creed III and Magazine Dreams.

Majors then explained why he insisted to lift real weights, noting that it was required for him to be able to tell the movie's story:

“I will do this all day. We are not putting fake weights on. I haven’t been training for the past three months to get here and use Styrofoam, Put these fucking weights on so we can lift it, so you can shoot it, so I can tell the story. [Respectfully, anything less is] like putting fake tears in your eyes. Or putting fake sweat on you. This is it. This is it! Let’s go.”

As Majors sets to shoulder the Multiverse Saga as Kang the Conqueror, the actor is also pursuing indie projects. Aside from lifting real weights and pulling off his own stunts, the 33-year-old actor admitted that he's concerned about convincing the audience that his characters are real:

“People have been following this character for two hours sometimes. I’ve been trying so hard to tell the truth, which is not easy. A part of you will know. That’s Kang, but that’s not my Kang. That’s Kang adjacent. That’s a stunt guy. In The Harder They Fall, I ride a horse in a very particular way. You put a stunty on that, and they go, ‘He don’t got the swag. His head ain’t bopping.’ You should never once think it’s not him. You know it’s him. So you trust in him.”

Majors then revealed that Kang as a character and his different dimensions are the aspects that drew him to the role:

“It was the character and dimensions of Kang [that drew him to the role]. And the potential that it had. I thought, I’ll take a chance on that.”

Men's Health shared that Majors first talked to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige only after filming Loki and finalizing the deal to play Kang.

Feige, while talking to the outlet, offered high praise to Majors, describing him as "an incredibly compelling actor:"

“Jonathan is an incredibly compelling actor who puts in the work yet makes it look effortless, and he’s also just cool—everyone pays attention when he steps into the room.”

Jonathan Majors' Commitment to Kang is Unparalleled

Jonathan Majors' relentless passion for his role as Kang is apparent, and this would clearly benefit his on-screen performance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and beyond.

The actor's "insane work ethic" of showing up early even before filming began essentially shows that his commitment is unmatched, and hopefully, this dedication would inspire not just cast members, but the rest of the crew involved in the movie.

Aside from his strong passion for Kang and Marvel as a whole, the fact that Majors is consistent with this preparation in all of his other roles cements the idea that he's a dedicated actor who is willing to do whatever it takes for any project.

For Marvel to have that kind of talent, it seems that the studio's casting choice is still unrivaled.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023.