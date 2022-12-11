Loki's Jonathan Majors Reveals the Worst Thing About Working for Marvel

Loki star Jonathan Majors recently explained one of the only downsides he feels about being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Majors is set to take on one of the most important roles MCU history as he embodies Kang the Conqueror, the ultimate big bad of the Multiverse Saga, following Josh Brolin's efforts as Thanos. In the Summer of 2021, he took on his first challenge as part of this role, playing a wild Kang Variant in Loki named He Who Remains and helping to off the Multiversal insanity that followed throughout Phase 4.

The actor has been almost nothing but complimentary about his time working with Marvel Studios, discussing his training regimen to get in shape for the role while also teasing what lies ahead for his future as Kang.

But while there's a lot of good that comes with this high-profile part in the MCU, Majors recently revealed one aspect about the job that isn't always so great.

Jonathan Majors' Looks at Downside of Marvel Role

Speaking with CinePOP, Loki star Jonathan Majors spoke about his experience playing Kang the Conqueror for Marvel Studios.

When asked what the best and worst thing about doing a superhero movie is, he noted that the best thing is seeing how much the fans appreciate the work that he and his co-stars do with the movies, especially at big fan events:

"The best thing about doing a superhero movie is very similar to the effect we had yesterday. We just see people, we just go nuts with appreciation and fandom. And that’s just great. It’s just so human. A bunch of folks just chanting, and screaming, and celebrating each other, and celebrating something that you know we as human beings have done you know at a super level. I mean like, that’s quite rewarding. Big endorphin hit. And then the worst thing… I don’t know man, it’s all good. Yeah, it’s all good."

As for the worst thing, he explained the nervous feeling he gets "right before the film comes out, or, for instance, right before… they show a clip" to fans, calling it "probably the most unpleasant thing" about being a part of the MCU:

"I’ll say the worst thing would be, I get this a moment and we’re about to get there right before the film comes out, or, for instance, right before… they show a clip, there’s a [nervous] feeling that you can get that’s like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ That feeling is very… I don’t mind it. But that is probably the most unpleasant thing about doing one of these superhero movies."

Majors Anxious About Fans Seeing His MCU Work

While Majors' problem with being in the MCU doesn't seem to be a big sticking point, it shows how much he cares about his work with regard to how fans see it. And particularly since he plays the biggest antagonist in the MCU since Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, it's only natural that he would feel some pressure in making sure that his work on-screen is done as well as possible.

Thankfully, the reception he's gotten has already been fantastic even after shocking the world with his debut in the final episode of Loki Season 1.

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showed the first look at the MCU's prime Kang, showing his manipulative nature, teasing just how powerful he'll truly be once he unleashes his powers on the Multiverse. And while it will be some time until fans see just how much he'll truly impact the MCU, Kang will show just how big of a problem he is before too long.

Season 1 of Loki is now streaming on Disney+. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023.