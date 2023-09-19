Marvel Confirms Jonathan Majors' 'Big' MCU Return Following Assault Arrest

Season 2 of Loki will feature Jonathan Majors in a big way, with Marvel Studios confirming his return to the action.

Jonathan Majors' MCU debut came in Loki Season 1 when he played He Who Remains, a Variant of Kang the Conqueror. The actor then appeared in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as the Conqueror himself.

However, on March 26, over a month after Quantumania premiered in theaters, Majors was arrested for assault.

Many fans instantly wondered how involved Majors would be in the MCU going forward, even theorizing that his character could be recast. Considering how he already filmed Season 2 of Loki, promotional material featured the actor, and it seemed he would remain as a cast member at least for the Disney+ show.

Jonathan Majors' 'Big' Loki Season 2 Role

Marvel

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Loki Season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright talked about the extent of Jonathan Majors' role in the upcoming Disney+ project.

Wright first talked about Majors' character, Victor Timely (a Kang the Conqueror Variant), and talked about how "excited" he and the rest of Marvel Studios are that Timely will be portrayed in Loki:

"Victor Timely is somebody that we are very, very excited about. When you look at Kang, he has a very funny comic backstory. He has all these iterations."

The executive producer then revealed that Majors' character will "be a big part of the show," obviously confirming that Majors himself will be featured in an extensive way despite his ongoing assault case and real-world controversy:

"Timely was one that we've always wanted to do in 'Loki.' And I think we're really excited about how that integrates into the season. It's a big part of the show."

How Much Will Jonathan Majors Be in Loki?

A recent report detailed that Jonathan Majors will be featured in around three of the six episodes in Loki Season 2, so fans can expect to see him a decent amount in the upcoming show.

It is entirely possible and maybe even likely that Majors will not only portray Victor Timely in Season 2 but other Kang Variants as well - maybe even Kang the Conqueror again.

Since Kang is slated to be the major antagonist of the MCU for the foreseeable future, it would make sense for him (and/or his Variants) to be involved with Loki in a "big" way.

However, only time will tell just how much Marvel Studios will put the actor on-screen, but it will probably be a substantial amount.

Season 2 of Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, October 6.