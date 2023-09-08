Loki Season 2: Jonathan Majors' Expected Episode Count Revealed Amid Controversy

A new report suggested that Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) will appear prominently in Loki's second season despite the controversy surrounding him.

Majors was arrested in the spring for alleged assault and was supposed to begin his trial on September 6. However, it was delayed for the second time, with it now being scheduled for later in September.

Despite this, Majors has been featured in much of the marketing for the new season of Loki, which hits Disney+ in October. Furthermore, Marvel has remained quiet on the entire matter, with many fans wondering what the controversy could mean for Majors' future with the franchise.

How Many Episodes of Loki Is Jonathan Majors In?

Marvel

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Jonathan Majors (Kang) will appear in "about half of the episodes of Loki season two." With the season's confirmed count of six episodes, that would mean fans could expect Majors in three of them (at least).

This is likely not surprising to even casual MCU fans, as Majors appeared in almost every promotional video used to advertise the series thus far — including the set-up post-credits scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

So far, all new content featuring Majors has him playing the Victor Timely Variant of Kang, differentiated by glasses, longer hair, consistent clock imagery, and a seemingly steampunk-inspired aesthetic.

Victor Timely is the only Kang Variant confirmed to appear in the new season. But, given how many there are, it is always possible that others could crop up in the roughly three episodes Majors is reportedly part of.

Kang's Potential Role in Loki Season 2

With Jonathan Majors seemingly only appearing in three episodes, it's possible that he will either be playing someone whose identity isn't revealed until midway through or a character whose role in the season will be finished after only some of the story has played out.

When fans last saw Majors, it was in the Ant-Man 3 post-credits scene wherein Loki and Mobius were looking for Victor Timely. Depending on where in relation to the rest of the season this scene takes place, Kang's role could become clearer to fans.

If the scene happened before the events of the show, it would make sense for Victor Timely to already be involved in the new season's story once it begins. However, it is possible that this scene will be part of the new season.

Marvel has occasionally used a nearly full scene from a future project as a movie's post-credits scene — see Ant-Man including almost an entire scene from Captain America: Civil War, for instance.

As such, Kang might not appear until midway through, if the scene fans already saw hasn't happened chronologically at the start of the new season.

Loki's second season premieres on Disney+ on Friday, October 6.