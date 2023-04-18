Will Marvel Recast Avengers 5 Star After Arrest? New Report Offers Update

A new report indicates that there has been no discussion internally at Marvel about recasting Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror for the MCU's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Marvel, or at that Disney as a whole, has been completely silent about anything related to the controversy surrounding Majors and his recent arrest for alleged assault in New York City.

However, recent rumors have suggested that while no decision has been made about the Avengers 5 actor's future with the superhero franchise, discussions have been had.

Despite this, a new report sheds light on another possibility for how Marvel might — or, more accurately, might not — be handling the situation.

Will Jonathan Majors Be Recast in the MCU?

According to Deadline, Marvel has not discussed recasting Jonathan Majors (Kang) in future MCU projects, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, following his New York City arrest after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

However, the actor's talent manager Entertainment 360 has reportedly dropped Majors, along with The Lede Company PR Firm.

Both drops seem to be in response to the arrest and charges, as the actor was seeing great success prior to that in both Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.

Regarding the recast, these reports contradict the rumors circulating that discussions have begun, with Marvel potentially eyeing "a Damson Idris-type ... if [a recast], in fact, happens."

What Could Kang's Future Look Like?

While this new report suggests that no conversation has been had about the future of Majors in the MCU, it is always possible that closed-door discussions have taken place.

Given the immense backlash the actor faced following his arrest, it would be no surprise to fans to see a recast in the Conqueror's future, especially given how big a role Kang is slated to have in the MCU moving forward. The fifth Avengers film even includes his name in its title.

It is worth noting, however, that Disney and Marvel have not said a word about the alleged assault, nor even the very publicly covered arrest, which even led to Majors' U.S. Army advertisement being pulled.

Now, with his talent manager and the PR team dropping him with Avengers 5 on the horizon, it feels all the more possible that these discussions will become inevitable, and that if they have not already started quietly, they could begin soon.