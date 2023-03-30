Jonathan Majors Arrest: Marvel Studios Reportedly 'Discussing Options' With Actor's Agent

Marvel Studios is reportedly deliberating its options for Kang actor Jonathan Majors as the actor remains in hot water following his assault arrest.

Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday, March 25, for the strangulation, assault, and harassment of his 30-year-old girlfriend. The actor has since gone to length to prove his innocence, with the lawyer going as far as to call him "provably the victim" and claiming there are numerous pieces of evidence to support this.

The charges are already showing an impact on Majors' rising acting career, with the US Army having promptly pulled an ad campaign featuring the star.

Marvel Studios Deliberates Jonathan Majors' Kang Fate

Days after Jonathan Majors' arrest and many developments later, Marvel Studios continued to remain silent on the situation surrounding the Kang actor.

Well, speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider revealed the studio "hasn't made any decisions" on the Marvel star's future in the franchise, but has been in contact with Majors' agent to "discuss potential options going forward:

"I've heard that Marvel hasn't made any decisions regarding Jonathan Majors but they've met with or spoken to his agent to discuss potential options going forward."

Majors already filmed his next MCU appearance some time ago, with the actor set to return as Kang Variant Victor Timely in Loki Season 2 - although there have been rumors the Disney+ series will feature more Kangs.

The actor has been charged with several assault and harassment misdemeanors having been accused of assaulting his 30-year-old girlfriend. Majors "completely denies" his guilt with the MCU star's legal team having released text messages between the couple which they claim to prove his innocence.

Marvel Studios' Biggest Dilemma Yet?

Jonathan Majors was only arrested five days ago, at the time of writing, so the studio will probably want to allow more time before deciding what action to take. They will want to avoid taking any rash or impulsive action, particularly as Majors' team claims to have a host of evidence proving his innocence.

Marvel Studios is undoubtedly in one of its toughest positions yet here, having built this whole saga and the next three years of storytelling around Majors' Kang. This situation only gets tougher when looking at the reviews for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and seeing how almost all the limited praise was for Majors' acting.

But it's no surprise that executives at Marvel Studios would take spoken with the actor's agents and possibly Majors himself to examine all options including continuing forward with the actor, perhaps dialing back the scale of Kang's role, or even recasting the Multiversal villain with another star.

The situation will undoubtedly continue to have many twists and turns in the coming days and weeks. The Direct will continue to share new updates on this situation as they become available.