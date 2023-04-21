Jonathan Majors Arrest: Ant-Man 3 Star Featured In New Marketing Amid Assault Charges

With his future in the franchise in question amid assault charges, Jonathan Majors is still being featured in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania marketing.

Majors made unfortunate headlines at the end of March after he was arrested and charged with assault. This comes as the actor's MCU character, Kang the Conqueror, is being primed to be the next big bad in the franchise, with a number of appearances planned over the next decade.

Marvel Studios has not made anything public about Major's legal troubles, but they are reportedly "discussing potential options going forward."

Upon the news of his arrest breaking, the Quantumania actor was quickly dropped by the US Army as a part of its latest round of television advertising.

Jonathan Majors Makes MCU Appearance Amid Assault Charge

Marvel Studios

Despite having recently been arrested and currently being under investigation for assault, Kang actor Jonathan Majors was featured in a newly-released trailer promoting the digital release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The short spot features a number of shots of Major's Multiversal villain, including the text "A NEW DYNASTY BEGINS" in reference to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in which Majors will seemingly be a key player.

Marvel Studios

The move to include the actor some as a surprise as the investigation into his recent assault charges remains ongoing.

Majors' attorney remains adamant that the MCU star has "disavowed any allegations." However, he has been dropped from a number of brand deals as of late because of the ongoing legal battle.

See the full promo below:

What Will Marvel Do with Jonathan Majors?

With Jonathan Majors swamped in these legal troubles, Marvel Studios finds itself in a troubling spot.

The Hollywood giant made a significant investment in the actor, one that was only just getting started.

Despite reports saying there have been "zero conversations" about recasting the Kang actor in the MCU, it seems unrealistic for Marvel to at least be exploring contingencies just in case.

Insider Jeff Snider recently revealed he heard Marvel Studios had at least the type of actor in mind if they were to move on from Majors.

With everything up in the air, no the studio does not need to make any public declarations about the future of Jonathan Majors; however, it might be smart - from a public perception standpoint - to keep the actor away from the marketing of projects at least until a verdict is rendered.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is available for digital purchase now.