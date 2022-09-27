New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Black Panther 2 Runtime Makes It One of Marvel's Longest Movies Ever

Black Panther 2 runtime avengers
By Benny Stein

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lengthy Runtime

Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Marvel

A recent update to the Cineplex page for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has listed the upcoming sequel's runtime, coming in at a lengthy 2 hours and 41 minutes. This positions it as the longest non-Avengers film in the MCU, beating out 2021's Eternals (2 hours, 36 minutes).

Here's the full list of MCU movie runtimes for comparison:

  • Iron Man - 2 hours, 6 minutes
  • The Incredible Hulk - 1 hour, 52 minutes
  • Iron Man 2 - 2 hours, 4 minutes
  • Thor - 1 hour, 55 minutes
  • Captain America: The First Avenger - 2 hours, 4 minutes
  • The Avengers - 2 hours, 23 minutes
  • Iron Man 3 - 2 hours, 10 minutes
  • Thor: The Dark World - 1 hour, 52 minutes
  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2 hours, 16 minutes
  • Guardians of the Galaxy - 2 hours, 1 minute
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2 hours, 21 minutes
  • Ant-Man - 1 hour, 57 minutes
  • Captain America: Civil War - 2 hours, 27 minutes
  • Doctor Strange - 1 hour, 55 minutes
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 2 hours, 16 minutes
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming - 2 hours, 13 minutes
  • Thor: Ragnarok - 2 hours, 10 minutes
  • Black Panther - 2 hours, 14 minutes
  • Avengers: Infinity War - 2 hours, 29 minutes
  • Ant-Man & the Wasp - 1 hour, 58 minutes
  • Captain Marvel - 2 hours, 3 minutes
  • Avengers: Endgame - 3 hours, 1 minute
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home - 2 hours, 9 minutes
  • Black Widow - 2 hours, 14 minutes
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 2 hours, 12 minutes
  • Eternals - 2 hours, 36 minutes
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 2 hours, 6 minutes

