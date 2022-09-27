Black Panther 2 Runtime Makes It One of Marvel's Longest Movies Ever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lengthy Runtime

Marvel

A recent update to the Cineplex page for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has listed the upcoming sequel's runtime, coming in at a lengthy 2 hours and 41 minutes. This positions it as the longest non-Avengers film in the MCU, beating out 2021's Eternals (2 hours, 36 minutes).

Here's the full list of MCU movie runtimes for comparison:

Iron Man - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes The Incredible Hulk - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Iron Man 2 - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Thor - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Captain America: The First Avenger - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes The Avengers - 2 hours, 23 minutes

- 2 hours, 23 minutes Iron Man 3 - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Thor: The Dark World - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy - 2 hours, 1 minute

- 2 hours, 1 minute Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2 hours, 21 minutes

- 2 hours, 21 minutes Ant-Man - 1 hour, 57 minutes

- 1 hour, 57 minutes Captain America: Civil War - 2 hours, 27 minutes

- 2 hours, 27 minutes Doctor Strange - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Spider-Man: Homecoming - 2 hours, 13 minutes

- 2 hours, 13 minutes Thor: Ragnarok - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Black Panther - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Avengers: Infinity War - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Ant-Man & the Wasp - 1 hour, 58 minutes

- 1 hour, 58 minutes Captain Marvel - 2 hours, 3 minutes

- 2 hours, 3 minutes Avengers: Endgame - 3 hours, 1 minute

- 3 hours, 1 minute Spider-Man: Far From Home - 2 hours, 9 minutes

- 2 hours, 9 minutes Black Widow - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 2 hours, 12 minutes

- 2 hours, 12 minutes Eternals - 2 hours, 36 minutes

- 2 hours, 36 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes

- 2 hours, 28 minutes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 2 hours, 6 minutes

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!