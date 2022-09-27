Black Panther 2 Runtime Makes It One of Marvel's Longest Movies Ever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lengthy Runtime
A recent update to the Cineplex page for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has listed the upcoming sequel's runtime, coming in at a lengthy 2 hours and 41 minutes. This positions it as the longest non-Avengers film in the MCU, beating out 2021's Eternals (2 hours, 36 minutes).
Here's the full list of MCU movie runtimes for comparison:
- Iron Man - 2 hours, 6 minutes
- The Incredible Hulk - 1 hour, 52 minutes
- Iron Man 2 - 2 hours, 4 minutes
- Thor - 1 hour, 55 minutes
- Captain America: The First Avenger - 2 hours, 4 minutes
- The Avengers - 2 hours, 23 minutes
- Iron Man 3 - 2 hours, 10 minutes
- Thor: The Dark World - 1 hour, 52 minutes
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2 hours, 16 minutes
- Guardians of the Galaxy - 2 hours, 1 minute
- Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2 hours, 21 minutes
- Ant-Man - 1 hour, 57 minutes
- Captain America: Civil War - 2 hours, 27 minutes
- Doctor Strange - 1 hour, 55 minutes
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 2 hours, 16 minutes
- Spider-Man: Homecoming - 2 hours, 13 minutes
- Thor: Ragnarok - 2 hours, 10 minutes
- Black Panther - 2 hours, 14 minutes
- Avengers: Infinity War - 2 hours, 29 minutes
- Ant-Man & the Wasp - 1 hour, 58 minutes
- Captain Marvel - 2 hours, 3 minutes
- Avengers: Endgame - 3 hours, 1 minute
- Spider-Man: Far From Home - 2 hours, 9 minutes
- Black Widow - 2 hours, 14 minutes
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 2 hours, 12 minutes
- Eternals - 2 hours, 36 minutes
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 2 hours, 6 minutes
