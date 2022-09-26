Black Panther 2's New Mutant Gets Officially Confirmed

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever explores how the 2018's film cast, and the nation of Wakanda, move forward without King T'Challa, the film is also set to introduce a new character - and a new kingdom - with Namor the Submariner.

Played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, Namor is expected to be Black Panther 2's main villain and perhaps Wakanda's biggest threat yet.

Now even though Namor the Submariner is not a new character in terms of the comics, the MCU's version of the underwater ruler is expected to be a completely original take - but with one fascinating exception.

Namor's Mutant Status Officially Confirmed?

In an interview with Empire, actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's antagonist, has confirmed that Namor is definitely a mutant.

While this is in step with Namor the Submariner's identity in the comics, according to the actor, that's the only detail from print that Marvel is staying true to.

Huerta explained that the MCU's live-action Namor is a departure from the comics in that he's inspired by the culture and history of Mesoamerica as opposed to Atlantis, saying, “You can take Atlantis from Greek myth, or you can adapt from a real culture."

As part of this change from page to screen, the report also noted that this Namor the Submariner is the ruler of Talocan, not Atlantis.

Huerta went on to share that his character's decision to enter the fray above water is the result of T'Challa having opened Wakanda to the world, explaining, “That decision puts Talocan in jeopardy. And Talocan has to take action to protect themselves.”

To date, Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan and now Namor are the only official mutants within Earth-616 that MCU fans have seen thus far.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11.

Predicting Namor's Future Beyond Black Panther 2

When Disney acquired Fox back in 2019, Marvel Studios obtained the rights to put the X-Men on-screen and within the MCU.

While the studio has yet to reveal just when that will happen, the MCU did include mutants in Doctor Strange 2, just before having Wanda kill them off.

But when Ms. Marvel confirmed Kamala Khan as such on Disney+, it appeared that Marvel was getting serious with their mutant-related plans.

Now, thanks to Namor, those plans just got a whole lot more interesting.

Not only is Namor considered "Marvel's first mutant," but the fact this comic book detail is the one Marvel Studios chose to keep confirms the studio is invested in the X-Men and mutants.

It also suggests that Black Panther 2 won't be the only time audiences see Namor. If anything, it may only be the beginning.

While fans are curious as to how this film will leave Wakanda and the Black Panther cast, it will be equally interesting to see where it leaves Namor and he could connect to other mutants and the eventual X-Men.

