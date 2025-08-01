Photos from the Spider-Man 4 set seemingly revealed the film's first villain. Production on Tom Holland's next Spider-Man adventure officially started in Glasgow, Scotland, setting the movie up for its July 31, 2026, release date. However, despite cameras now rolling on the wall-crawling, relatively little is known about the upcoming blockbuster.

Fans have gotten a taste of a few things from the new movie, like the reveal that Jon Bernthal's Punisher will be part of its super-powered ensemble and a look at Holland's new Spidey costume. Still, one significant question surrounding the project remains: What comic book villain will Spider-Man go up against? Well, fans may finally have an answer.

New photos captured from the Spider-Man 4 (aka Spider-Man: Brand New Day) set pulled the curtain back on the super-powered villain set to square off against Tom Holland's 20-something web-head.

The images, shared online by X user Arach07 (via Spider-Man Newz), revealed a large armored vehicle being prepped on the movie's Glasgow, Scotland-based set. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted a curious logo on its side.

Looking closely at this armored vehicle, one can see a small demon logo emblazoned on its exterior. A demon icon like this is often associated with the Marvel Comics big bad Mister Negative, seemingly revealing him as the first villain to be confirmed for the new film.

Mister Negative (who reached new levels of notoriety after being included as the main antagonist in 2018's Spider-Man video game for PlayStation 4) has been rumored to appear in the new film. No actor has been attached to the character as of yet; however, recent rumors suggest names like Steven Yuen (The Walking Dead) and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) have been eyed for the role (read more about the Mister Negative Spider-Man 4 rumors here).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas, among others. The new web-slinging epic will follow Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man attempting to protect New York City while living under the guise of anonymity provided by Doctor Strange's spell from the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

What Does Mister Negative Bring to the MCU?

Marvel Comics

While not an outright confirmation of his appearance in the film, it looks like Mister Negative will finally bring his talents to the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

For those who don't know, Mister Negative is a relatively new Spider-Man villain, first introduced in the comics in 2007's Free Comic Book Day 2007 (Spider-Man) #1.

Born Martin Li, the Marvel Comics villain, becomes the terrifying Mister Negative after an experiment gone wrong. This left him with the power to tap into the mysterious supernatural Darkforce. He can harness shadow energy and take on an ultrapowerful alter-ego, turning his body into what looks like a walking, talking photo negative.

In the comics, Li is unique among the rest of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. By day, he is a well-meaning philanthropist, operating the charity FEAST in New York City. However, by night, he becomes the shadow Mister Negative and the leader of the evil Demon crime organization.

The character's potential inclusion in Spider-Man 4 is exciting. He provides a street-level threat for the iconic wall-crawler while incorporating some of Marvel Comics' more out-there elements with his use of the Darkforce.

For fans wanting a down-to-earth Spider-Man story after the Multiversal Spider-Man: No Way Home, Mister Negative feels like the perfect threat for the friendly neighborhood hero to go up against.