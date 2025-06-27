Spider-Man: Brand New Day director of photography (DP) accidentally posted some spoiler-heavy images from the upcoming movie, highlighting the return of Tom Holland's web-slinger and a familiar face from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, anticipation has been building for the fourth installment of Holland's Spider-Man. Slated for a 2026 release, Spider-Man 4 has been making headlines, with the most recent eye-popping news featuring the reported inclusion of Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Aside from the Punisher's appearance, one of the much-talked-about rumors about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the addition of one original Avenger: Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner (aka Hulk). The Hulk's rumored return to the big screen alongside Spider-Man is significant because some have pointed out that it would fix what the last two Avengers movies did to the character by bringing back a much more Savage Hulk. A new update from one of the movie's crew members may have spoiled what's next for Hulk in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day cinematographer Brett Pawlak posted a moodboard on his Pinterest account that seemingly spoils the appearance of Hulk in the next big screen installment of Tom Holland's web-slinging hero.

Pawlak is using this Pinterest collection for Spider-Man 4 to compile visuals that will seemingly inspire certain scenes of the film and how they're shot. There are numerous cinematic shots of Spider-Man, some from previous movies like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Into the Spider-Verse, and others from the comics and other art. However, there is only one other superhero featured on the moodboard.

An image of Spider-Man landing on top of the Hulk is seen, potentially indicating that the MCU's Green Rage Monster will indeed appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day:

Another image shows Spider-Man fighting against a much more Savage Hulk, potentially spoiling the return of the character to his original version:

The next image appears to be inspired by Insomniac's Spider-Man as it shows the web-slinger wall running from the games:

Part of the moodboard also shows Spider-Man (wearing a suit close to what fans saw at the end of No Way Home) clinging to a wall:

The last image shows Spider-Man saving a woman (who is seemingly Mary Jane Watson) from harm:

Hulk's upcoming appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day gives fans a chance to learn more about what the character has been up to since his appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while possibly pushing the Avenger to the limit to bring out his Savage Hulk persona (with him potentially being manipulated by one of the villains in the movie).

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, plot details of Spider-Man: Brand New Day are still shrouded in secrecy, but it is expected to address the ramifications of No Way Home's ending, where Doctor Strange wiped everyone's memory of Peter Parker. Spider-Man 4 brings back Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger alongside some familiar faces, such as Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Zendaya as MJ, and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

