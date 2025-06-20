Spider-Man 4 Confirms 2 MCU Cast Members Joining Tom Holland’s Marvel Return

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day just confirmed two major additions from the MCU. As Spider-Man 4 heads towards filming this summer, fans can officially expect two familiar MCU faces to appear alongside Holland's Peter Parker in 2026. Prior casting news has been highlighted by MCU rookie Sadie Sink, joining the film in an undisclosed role.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle / Punisher will be joining Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In addition, Peter's former best friend, Ned, played by Jacob Batalon, is also set to return to the MCU, but the size of his role is currently unknown.

Marvel Studios

Bernthal recently returned as the Punisher in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again series, reviving his character after a two-season run on Netflix. The vigilante is clearly a key focus of Marvel Studios in 2026, with a Punisher Special Presentation coming to Disney+. It's also likely that Bernthal will pop up again in Season 2 of Born Again, giving the character a potential three-part arc next year.

Marvel

After the mind-wiping spell by Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home, made everyone on Earth forget who Peter Parker is, it's been unclear if Ned, a focal point of Jon Watts' Spider-Man trilogy, would be back. Previously, Batalon told The Direct that he is "wait[ing] for a call" to return in Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to begin filming in August under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film is currently slated for release on July 31, 2026, after being pushed back one week from its original date (making space for Holland's appearance in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey). One fascinating aside, Berthnal is also in The Odyssey, so clearly, he and Holland work well together on set.

The timing of this solo outing is significant, especially following the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday to December 18, 2026. Many fans have expressed relief and excitement that Spider-Man's next appearance, after the reality-shifting events of No Way Home, will come in his own film rather than another ensemble project. With casting announcements including Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas, anticipation is rising for Peter Parker's next MCU chapter.

Spider-Man 4 Might Really Be Street Level

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a truly street-level MCU film, especially now that Jon Bernthal's Punisher is confirmed to appear. This development opens the door for other grounded heroes like Charlie Cox's Daredevil, who already has a connection to Peter Parker and could play a key role as the story dives into New York's criminal underworld.

In fact, in the Born Again Season 1 finale, background music during a pivotal scene seems to subtly echo Michael Giacchino's Spider-Man theme. A conflict between Punisher's brutal methods, Daredevil's moral code, and Spider-Man's evolving sense of justice could lead to some of the MCU's most compelling character dynamics yet.

Meanwhile, rumors of Hulk's involvement, possibly in a more savage form, have sparked speculation that the film may mix street-level action with larger-scale superhero chaos. While that could risk overshadowing Peter's more grounded arc, it might also reflect the lingering effects of the multiversal fallout from No Way Home.

Sadie Sink's undisclosed role adds even more intrigue, which could range from love interest to vigilante to mutant or multiversal elements of the MCU (aka, Mayday Parker). Pieces of the puzzle are still shifting into place, but the Punisher's confirmed involvement puts Brand New Day in the perfect position to stick to the streets of New York City.