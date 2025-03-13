Marvel Studios Announces Its 3rd MCU Disney+ Special

A third Marvel Studios Special Presentation will debut on Disney+ after new information from Marvel went public.

Outside of theatrical movies and episodic Disney+ shows, Marvel Studios has also utilized the Special Presentation format on rare occasions since the start of Phase 4. These entries have typically been about an hour long and exclusively released on Disney+, centering on MCU newcomers and veterans.

While 2025 is set to bring half a dozen new episodic series on Disney+, many wonder if the Special Presentation format will also be brought back.

All 3 Marvel Studios Special Presentations on & Coming to Disney+

Werewolf By Night

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios started the Special Presentation format with Werewolf by Night in 2022, featuring Gael Garcia Bernal in the titular role and longtime MCU composer Michael Giacchino as the director. Released for Halloween, this became the first in a new line of horror projects developed for Marvel Studios.

This Special Presentation was the first introduction to characters like Jack Russell, Man-Thing, and Elsa Bloodstone while opening a new supernatural corner of the MCU. However, this marks these characters' only appearance in the MCU to date, with no signs pointing to where or when they might return.

Many hope Werewolf by Night will be in line for a role in Avengers: Doomsday, allowing him to interact with some of the MCU's biggest names for the first time. For now, all viewers can do is wait for more official news from Marvel on where and when the lycanthrope's story will go next.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Marvel Studios

While Werewolf by Night introduced fans to something completely new, that was not true for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. This entry brought back nearly every main Guardians character outside of Gamora for a unique look at the holiday season through this largely alien-based team.

Set between Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this special showed the Guardians' operations on Knowhere while Peter mourned the missing Gamora. To cheer him up, Drax and Mantis travel to Earth to gift him the real Kevin Bacon, all before Peter and Mantis dive into their family history as half-siblings.

As for where the Guardians may return, that question is much more prevalent thanks to director James Gunn's move to be the co-CEO of DC Studios. However, with Quill teased to return to the MCU after Vol. 3, fans remain optimistic that some or all of the Guardians may be back for the upcoming Avengers movies.

Punisher

Marvel Studios

During the Daredevil: Born Again promo tour, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Jon Bernthal's Punisher is in line to get his own Marvel Studios Special Presentation. This will mark the second piece in Bernthal's return to the MCU after first appearing as Frank Castle in Born Again Season 1.

While fans have not seen the Punisher since Season 2 of his solo Netflix series in 2019, Born Again is the start of a new extended run for the antihero in the MCU. He is set to be a major player alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Moving forward, along with his solo entry, many hope he will be a part of the already-confirmed Born Again Season 2 before a possible appearance in upcoming Avenger films. However the specifics work out, Frank Castle will be no small player in the MCU's street-level storylines.

Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are streaming on Disney+. The Punisher Special Presentation will debut in 2026.