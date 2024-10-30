Disney+ Announces 6 MCU Shows Releasing In 2025

A new teaser revealed and confirmed the six MCU shows coming to Disney+ in 2025.

Marvel Studios has had an interesting year in the world of streaming. The super-powered brand has seen a relatively light streaming schedule in 2024 compared to years past.

By the time 2024 ends, the studio will have debuted only four total original projects on the streamer, but that does not look like it is going to be the case next year.

6 MCU Series Coming in 2025

As a part of a mysterious new promotional video, Marvel Studios confirmed the six MCU series coming to Disney+ in 2025.

The roughly three-minute video features looks at much of the studio's upcoming streaming slate, including date announcements for several series.

It mysteriously appeared on the streamer for viewers clicking into Episode 1 on Agatha All Along, coming as a brief, albeit exciting, preamble for Kathryn Hahn's spell-binding streaming series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Starting the year off for Marvel Studios in 2025 will seeming be the animated You Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series. The series is set to debut on January 29, introducing audiences to this alternate universe Peter Parker as he embarks on his first few adventures as the iconic wall-crawler.

This comes as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was long thought to be hitting the service sometime before the end of 2024, a rumor that was only recently debunked.

Daredevil: Born Again

Following Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be the long-awaited return of Marvel's Man Without Fear on March 4. Daredevil: Born Again will kick off a new era for Charlie Cox's scarlet-clad comic book hero, bringing him properly back into the MCU for a gritty R-rated affair on streaming.

The footage shown in the brief teaser offered glimpses at Cox's Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) as well as Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Jon Bernthal's Punisher. It also showed Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk, who will reprise her role after Marvel Studios initially replaced the Daredevil star from the Netflix series.

Ironheart

After years of waiting and several delays, Ironheart will finally make its Disney+ debut on June 24. This Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow-up will center on Dominique Thorne's young super genius, Riri Willaims, as she navigates being a superhero while attending college at MIT.

This streaming epic has been teased as the MCU's first-ever magic vs. tech showdown. Additionally, at least according to the footage seen in this short Disney+ teaser, Thorne's young hero will have a new iron-clad look to go on this daunting adventure.

Eyes of Wakanda

Set to arrive on August 6, 2025, will be the latest entry into Marvel Studios' ongoing Black Panther saga, the animated Eyes of Wakanda series. Developed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, this animated epic focuses on the fierce Dora Milaje warriors as they protect Wakanda, its people, and its powerful resources.

Before this, fans recently got a brief glimpse at a potential logo for Eyes of Wakanda, hinting at the exciting super-powered outing that is set to unfold in the streaming show.

Marvel Zombies

Just in time for Halloween 2025, fans will be able to revisit the MCU's take on the undead in Marvel Zombies. This What If...? spin-off is set to arrive on Disney+ on October 25, focusing on an alternate universe where a team of Avengers are trying to survive in a world that has been taken over by zombified superheroes.

This will reportedly be another R-rated outing for the super-powered brand, and the brief footage that has been shown highlighted some exciting names like Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Iman Vellani's Kamala Kahn (read more about Kamala Kahn's role in Marvel Zombies here) joining the undead adventure.

Wonder Man

Closing out the year next year is set to be the Yahya Abdul-Mateen-led Wonder Man. Developed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton, this upcoming streaming series is set to finally debut sometime in December 2025 after filming finished back in April of this year.

The series is supposedly going to be a meta take on the world of the MCU and the ever-rolling Hollywood machine. Wonder Man will center on a Hollywood stuntman (played by Mateen) as he "[tries] to make it big in the movies."

The 2025 Marvel Television teaser can be found on Disney+ directly preceding Agatha All Along Episode 1.