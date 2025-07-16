Only 2 MCU Projects Are Currently Filming - And They're Completely Different

Only two MCU projects are currently filming, and they are very different from one another. While Marvel fans have their eyes trained on the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, several projects are set within the super-powered universe in the works behind the scenes. These include titles like Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (which is already in post-production, getting ready for release) and several others that are either actively filming or just about to get started.

Marvel Studios' 2026 looks like it will be another banner year for the franchise, with the likes of Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Punisher taking center stage. However, not all of those have gotten in front of cameras yet.

Every MCU Project Currently Filming

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is actively filming in London, England, bringing together the MCU's central superhero team for the first time since Avengers: Endgame. Production on the new Multiversal team-up is said to continue through to late 2025, getting ready for its December 18, 2026, release.

The new Avengers film from Captain America: The Winter Soldier filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo follows Earth's Mightiest Heroes (headed up by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson) as they traverse reality, crossing paths with several legacy Marvel heroes and Robert Downey Jr.'s villainous Doctor Doom.

Doomsday is entirely different from the other MCU project actively shooting, Vision Quest. The former is an epic big-screen battle for the Multiverse, while the latter seems to be a much smaller streaming-exclusive adventure.

Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

The only other MCU project currently shooting is Disney's Vision Quest series. The WandaVision follow-up is said to thrust Paul Bettany's super-powered android Vision into the spotlight for his first solo adventure. It will see Bettany's character contend with several rogue A.I.s from across Marvel lore, including several returning names like the terrifying Ultron (played by James Spader).

Production on Vision Quest is ongoing in the U.K., starting just before Doomsday in April 2025. A specific release for Vision Quest has not yet been announced, but it is expected to come sometime in 2026.

It is unclear if Vision Quest will connect to Doomsday in any way, but the series could set up the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, who fans have long wanted to see make her MCU return.

Bonus: Punisher

Marvel Studios

While not technically currently filming (at the time of writing), Jon Bernthal's Punisher Special Presentation is getting a spot on this list. According to Nexus Point News, the new one-off streaming special will reportedly start production on Friday, July 18, setting it on its path to an eventual 2026 release.

Punisher will see Bernthal once again take on the role of Frank Castle, a former police officer who has decided to dole out his own form of skull-cracking justice as the Kevlar-covered Punisher vigilante.

Just like Avengers: Doomsday and Vision Quest, the Punisher Special Presentation is wholly different from these other titles, being an R-rated, gritty crime drama instead of a sci-fi streaming series or a Multiversal big-screen blockbuster.