Every MCU Disney+ Series Releasing After Ironheart (2025 & Beyond)

Ironheart is the latest Marvel streaming series to land on Disney+, but it won't be around for long. The latest MCU show is releasing in two parts, meaning after July 1, fans will once again be waiting for a new Marvel series to watch. Luckily, Disney+ has plenty more MCU content planned for the year.

2025 has already been huge for Marvel on Disney+ with the releases of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Daredevil: Born Again, starting the year off strong. Now, Ironheart has arrived and with it's already setting up an exciting future for the MCU. Beyond this, Disney+ still has several Marvel TV shows in the pipeline.

Every MCU Series Releasing After Ironheart

Eyes of Wakanda

Following Marvel's summer cinema release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the next MCU project will be the animated miniseries Eyes of Wakanda. The anthology-style series follows warriors from Wakanda on an espionage-type tale through different time periods as they retrieve Vibranium artefacts.

Releasing on August 6, Eyes of Wakanda was recently revealed to be the MCU's next team-up project and may involve some surprising character appearances.

Marvel Zombies

The only other Marvel animated series to be released in 2025 is Marvel Zombies. A spin-off of the What If...? zombies episode, Marvel Zombies utilizes a similar animation style to tell the tale of the surviving MCU heroes in a zombie apocalypse who must survive their undead friends and enemies.

As with What If...? several MCU stars are set to voice their characters in Marvel Zombies when it launches on October 3, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch).

Wonder Man

The last MCU series of the year will bow in December with Wonder Man. The miniseries created by Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a struggling superpowered actor who auditions for a role in a superhero TV show. Aiding him is the MCU's famous in-universe Mandarin actor, Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley).

Wonder Man will be the second-ever MCU show to air under the Spotlight banner, meaning audiences don't need to know much about the wider cinematic universe to tune in.

Vision Quest

The MCU Disney+ journey that began with WandaVision in 2021 continues years later in 2026, with Vision Quest. The series is expected to be the second sequel to Wanda and Vision's solo series, after Agatha All Along. As the title suggests, Vision Quest will reportedly follow the White Vision (who fans met in WandaVision) on a journey to regain his memories.

Casting reports have recently revealed the return of several AI entities in Vision Quest, including Ultron, FRIDAY, and EDITH. This makes Vision Quest not just a sequel to WandaVision but also to Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again was already full steam ahead on Season 2 before the first season had even finished airing. That confidence paid off after Daredevil: Born Again's success and means fans shouldn't have to wait too long for the second season to arrive in 2026.

The continuation of the Netflix Marvel show sees Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as their hero-villain duo, Daredevil and Kingpin. However, in Season 2 Daredevil will have some added help with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones making her MCU debut.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 & 3

Marvel Studios' new animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is one of the few MCU shows to receive a second and third season upfront. The alternate-universe Peter Parker origin story has some nice twists on the character's comic book mythology, adding iconic Marvel heroes and villains to Spider-Man's story that he wouldn't typically interact with.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is tipped to be Marvel's first annual show, with Season 2 expected in 2026, and a third season a year after that.

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel's reboot of the classic animated X-Men series of the 90s was a success, with X-Men '97 capturing the original's style, spirit, and soundtrack. Recording on X-Men '97 Season 2 is reportedly wrapped, meaning news on the show's release date shouldn't be far away.

Season 2 of X-Men '97 is expected to bring back many favorite mutants and introduce some new ones, such as Magneto's daughter, Polaris.